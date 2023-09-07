The Casino @ Dania Beach Enhances the Customer Gaming Experience with QCI AGI53 Powered by the QCI Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Casino @ Dania Beach and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") have jointly proclaimed the casino's seamless upgrade to the QCI Enterprise Platform version AGI53.

"We are immensely thrilled with our upgraded platform. The new QCI Enterprise version AGI53, especially with the inclusion of the QCI Power Pack module and its 100+ innovative features, demonstrates QCI's commitment to tailoring their solutions to our operational needs," remarked Josh Crowder, Director of Marketing for The Casino @ Dania Beach.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, echoed the sentiment. "Our constant interaction and feedback-driven relationship with our partners, like The Casino @ Dania Beach, is central to our development strategy. This latest upgrade, with many features inspired by our current customer calls, underlines our dedication to ensuring our tools are molded around the needs of the businesses we serve. We are delighted to see The Casino @ Dania Beach reaping the benefits."

By integrating the new features of the QCI Enterprise platform version AGI53, The Casino @ Dania Beach is poised to offer its guests a fabulous gaming experience. The upgrade, which took mere minutes, is a testament to the efficiency and adaptability of the QCI system. This also reflects the casino's commitment to staying on the cutting edge of technology in the gaming industry, ensuring they remain one of Florida's premier gaming destinations.

The QCI team's constant touch with its clients, leading to innumerable successful collaborations confirms QCI's reputation as a vanguard in the gaming software space. QCI reaffirms its pledge to listen, innovate, and deliver, meeting the ever-evolving needs of its global clientele.

ABOUT The Casino @ Dania Beach

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar, dining and live Jai-Alai, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge. www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

