The Casino @ Dania Beach Enhances the Customer Gaming Experience with QCI AGI53 Powered by the QCI Enterprise Platform

News provided by

Quick Custom Intelligence

07 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Casino @ Dania Beach and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") have jointly proclaimed the casino's seamless upgrade to the QCI Enterprise Platform version AGI53.

"We are immensely thrilled with our upgraded platform. The new QCI Enterprise version AGI53, especially with the inclusion of the QCI Power Pack module and its 100+ innovative features, demonstrates QCI's commitment to tailoring their solutions to our operational needs," remarked Josh Crowder, Director of Marketing for The Casino @ Dania Beach.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, echoed the sentiment. "Our constant interaction and feedback-driven relationship with our partners, like The Casino @ Dania Beach, is central to our development strategy. This latest upgrade, with many features inspired by our current customer calls, underlines our dedication to ensuring our tools are molded around the needs of the businesses we serve. We are delighted to see The Casino @ Dania Beach reaping the benefits."

By integrating the new features of the QCI Enterprise platform version AGI53, The Casino @ Dania Beach is poised to offer its guests a fabulous gaming experience. The upgrade, which took mere minutes, is a testament to the efficiency and adaptability of the QCI system. This also reflects the casino's commitment to staying on the cutting edge of technology in the gaming industry, ensuring they remain one of Florida's premier gaming destinations.

The QCI team's constant touch with its clients, leading to innumerable successful collaborations confirms QCI's reputation as a vanguard in the gaming software space. QCI reaffirms its pledge to listen, innovate, and deliver, meeting the ever-evolving needs of its global clientele.

ABOUT The Casino @ Dania Beach
Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar, dining and live Jai-Alai, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge. www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com

ABOUT QCI
Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Also from this source

Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno Announce the Upcoming Release of their Eighth Book: "The Math That Gaming Made, 5th Edition"

QCI's Enterprise Platform Shortlisted for Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2023: Land-Based Product of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.