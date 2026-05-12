New eCampus.com course materials solution will simplify textbook access, expand format options, and support student success.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning late Summer 2026, William & Mary students will have access to a new online bookstore experience powered by eCampus.com, a leading course material solutions provider. The new online bookstore solution is designed to make obtaining course materials easier, more affordable, and more convenient.

William & Mary Partners with eCampus.com to Deliver a More Affordable and Accessible Online Bookstore Experience

Through the partnership, eCampus.com will serve as William & Mary's official online bookstore and course materials provider, supporting students with a centralized platform to purchase, rent, and access required and recommended materials in the formats that best meet their needs. The new model will help simplify the course materials process for students while supporting William & Mary's continued focus on affordability, academic excellence, and student success.

"William & Mary is deeply committed to helping students access the resources they need to succeed," said Jackson Mathews, Assistant Vice President of Auxiliary Services. "Through this partnership with eCampus.com, we are creating a more streamlined, flexible, and student-centered course materials experience that expands affordable options and better supports our academic community."

eCampus.com will streamline integrations with William & Mary's ecosystem, creating a frictionless student experience for ordering textbooks based on their class schedule. By matching students with their personalized course materials list, the platform helps reduce confusion, improve ordering accuracy, and provide greater visibility into available purchasing options.

Students will have access to a broad selection of new, used, rental, marketplace, and digital course materials, giving them greater flexibility to choose the format and price point that works best for them. The program will also support key affordability measures, including a price-match guarantee program, robust rental options, and marketplace availability.

For faculty, eCampus.com will provide adoption support and resources designed to simplify the process of selecting and submitting course materials. Faculty maintain academic freedom to select the materials that best support learning while benefiting from an intuitive platform to research available content and support first day readiness.

The online bookstore will be supported by on-campus services that provide added convenience for the William & Mary community, including online order pickup, rental returns, textbook buyback events, and customer support. As part of the broader solution, Rally House will support the campus retail experience with a broad and refreshed collection of emblematic spirit wear, merchandise, pop-up retail opportunities, and event-based engagement at the existing 601 Prince George Street location.

"This partnership with William & Mary reflects our continued commitment to helping institutions deliver course materials in a way that is more affordable, more accessible, and easier for students and faculty to navigate," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "By combining our technology, service model, and course materials expertise, we are proud to support William & Mary in creating a modern online bookstore experience that puts students first."

The new online bookstore experience will launch for the Summer II academic term, with ongoing enhancements planned to further improve access, service, affordability, and convenience for the William & Mary community.

About William & Mary

William & Mary is a top public university located in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Named a "New Ivy" by Forbes with centuries of tradition and a global mindset, William & Mary pairs intellectual depth with transformative experiences that shape lives and strengthen communities. William & Mary is a R1 research institution that consistently ranks among the nation's best universities — not for prestige alone, but because we deliver on what matters: impact, opportunity and enduring excellence.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact:

Tiffaney Lavoie

859-514-6885

https://www.ecampus.com

SOURCE eCampus.com