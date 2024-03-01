THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY NAMES DONALD W. LANDRY, MD, PHD AS NEW BOARD MEMBER

Dr. Landry Adds Decades of Vital Healthcare Knowledge and Experience

HARRIS, N.Y., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery® (TCFD) today announced that Donald W. Landry, MD, PhD, has been elected to its Board of Directors. His appointment is effective March 1st, 2024.

Donald W. Landry, MD, PhD, served as the Physician-in-Chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Chair of the Department of Medicine at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons from 2007 through 2023.

Dr. Landry completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry at Harvard University with Nobel Laureate R.B. Woodward in 1979 and received his MD from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1983. He joined the Columbia faculty in 1985 as an Instructor, and rose to full Professor of Medicine in 2004. Dr. Landry was the founding director of the Division of Experimental Therapeutics, which brings synthetic organic chemists to the Department of Medicine, and served as director of the Division of Nephrology, where he started the sub-subspecialty of ICU nephrology. He is currently the President of the American Academy of Sciences and Letters.

Dr. Landry's contributions to our healthcare institutions and to the field of medicine have inspired students around the globe and provided the kind of leadership for which Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian became recognized around the world. For nearly four decades, Dr. Landry has conducted exceptional pioneering research and forged new medical approaches to intractable health challenges. Dr. Landry's work as a biomedical researcher and clinician is matched in significance by the enduring institutional contributions he has made to the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and to NewYork-Presbyterian. The Department's education and teaching efforts are nationally recognized and its internal medicine residency remains one of the finest in the country. The NIH-funded research of the department increased by 300 percent while he was chair, with 2022 NIH support to the department exceeding $206 million, and an NIH ranking among departments of medicine that rose from fifteenth to the top five, and this year to number three in the nation. In 2008, Dr. Landry received the Presidential Citizens Medal, the nation's second-highest civilian honor, from President George W. Bush at the Oval Office "for diverse and pioneering research and his efforts to improve the well-being of his fellow man.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Landry to the Board. We are grateful for his interest in our work and his willingness to serve. It is an honor to have a scientist and physician of Dr. Landry's stature join our board. I am confident our devoted staff and the many individuals we care for at The Center for Discovery will benefit greatly from his service," said TCFD Board Chair, Edward C. Sweeney.



"Together, our Board of Directors – leaders in their respective industries – provide an invaluable scope of services to The Center. Our Board members are tireless advocates on behalf of individuals with complex conditions everywhere, and help to secure The Center's future. We are thrilled to have Dr. Landry join the team – he will be an incredible asset to us and he is well-poised to hit the ground running as a Director," added TCFD President & CEO, Dr. Terry Hamlin.

"The vibrant spirit of The Center for Discovery radiates in the persons it serves, its devoted staff and its inspired leadership. The Center's profound recognition of and care for each person reflects a true devotion of mind, heart and soul to this service. I am delighted, and deeply humbled, to join The Board of the Center for Discovery," said Dr. Landry.

Dr. Landry joined an internationally-recognized team of leaders on the TCFD Board, including: Dr. Terry Hamlin, TCFD President and CEO; Edward C. Sweeney, Board Chair/NRS, Inc; Eileen Naughton, Treasurer/Former Vice President of People Operations at Google; Michael Dubilier, Secretary/Dubilier & Company; Nelly Bly-Arougheti, Director/Author/Editor; Ellen Alemany, Director/First Citizens; Kevin Fee, Director/Castlerock Asset Management; Joel S. Forman, Esq., Director/Akerman LLP; Aidan Quinn, Director/Actor; Kim Raisler, Director/Levine, Plotkin, & Menin, LLP/; Arthur L. Thompson, CFA, Director/Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC.; George Todd, MD, Director/Mount Sinai; and Allison Vella, Director, Saint David's School.

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit www.tcfd.org.

