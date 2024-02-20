THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY'S 24TH ANNUAL EVENING OF DISCOVERY GALA TO HONOR TCFD BOARD CHAIR EDWARD C. SWEENEY

The NYC Event is set for May 7th, 2024

HARRIS, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery (TCFD, The Center) announced today that TCFD Board Chair, Edward C. Sweeney, will be honored at its upcoming Evening of Discovery Gala. The annual event will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd street in New York City.

The Evening of Discovery Gala is The Center's largest fundraising event of the year, with proceeds benefiting some of TCFD's most transformative programs including organic farming and nutrition, the Animal Assisted Intervention and Education program, the Integrated Arts program including recreation and music therapy, assistive technology, and capital improvements across TCFD's campuses. Monies raised from the event also support the 1,700 staff members with benefits such as daycare and summer camp for their children, ride share transportation, as well as tuition reimbursement and scholarships. An internationally-recognized research and innovation organization, TCFD serves nearly 1,200 children and adults annually who have complex disabilities, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). 

Ed Sweeney is the SVP external relations at NRS, Inc. Founded in 1952, NRS (National Retail Systems, Inc.) is a third generation Transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain and Storage company. Headquartered in Lyndhurst, NJ with operations and facilities throughout the United States, NRS provides comprehensive solutions to clients' supply chain needs.

Sweeney, one of seven children from Rockville Centre, Long Island graduated from Hofstra University. After college, Sweeney spent the first 20 years of his professional life as a trader and member of the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to joining NRS, he held positions at Bear Wagner, Lehman, Barclays and most recently Morgan Stanley.

Inspired by the extraordinary care of a family member, Ed joined The Center for Discovery's Board in 2011 and in 2016 was elected Chair. For over 13 years, he has been a tireless advocate for children and adults with complex disabilities. Utilizing his extraordinary networking abilities and public service connections in his role as Chairman of the Board, Ed has been instrumental in securing critical financial support for The Center's innovative programs that have helped the organization expedite critical initiatives.

Sweeney currently serves as President of the Dominican Friars Foundation, the advancement arm of the Province of Saint Joseph, one of the fastest growing men's Catholic religious communities in the United States. He lives in New York City with his wife, Jennifer, and their three children.

"I am humbled to be selected as the 2024 Evening of Discovery Gala honoree. It has been a joy and privilege these past 13 years to work with the amazing team that devote their lives to The Center. It has been my honor to help advance The Center's mission as well as expand our impact throughout the field."

"We are thrilled to celebrate Ed Sweeney as our 2024 Evening of Discovery Honoree," said Dr. Terry Hamlin, President and CEO of The Center. "Ed is a long-standing leader on our board and has been an incredible asset to this organization. He is a friend and mentor to us all, and we are grateful for his unwavering commitment to advancing our mission," Dr. Hamlin added. "We are pleased to celebrate this year's gala in person, after a pause due to the pandemic, and Ed couldn't be more deserving as our 2024 honoree."

The Center for Discovery's last in-person Evening of Discovery Gala was held in 2019. The event raised over $2 million and honored Ellen R. Alemany, former Chairwoman and CEO of CIT Group. She currently serves as Vice Chairwoman of First Citizens.

This year's event will feature cocktails, a formal dinner, entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Event attendees include prominent members of the business, healthcare and entertainment industries. Co-chairs of the Evening of Discovery Gala are Monica Belag Forman, Terry Manzione, Elizabeth Bracco Quinn, Maura Robinson, and Emily Gerson Saines. For more information about the event, please visit: https://thecenterfordiscovery.org/event/eveningofdiscovery/.

About The Center for Discovery: The Center for Discovery is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD, houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations.

