The Center For Discovery Spotlights Brain Health In The Age Of Complexity; Convenes 3rd Annual Research Conference In New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery is today convening its 3rd annual Discovery Sessions at the prestigious Hearst Tower in New York City. This year's research conference – "Brain, Body and the Age of Complexity" – will engage leading researchers, stakeholders, government officials, and community leaders about a range of complex conditions related to brain and body health – including Autism Spectrum Disorders, Alzheimer's and dementia, and more.

The conference will be moderated by The Center for Discovery's President & CEO, Patrick H. Dollard, along with the cofounder of the Omega Institute, widely-recognized holistic physician, and author of Timeshifting, Dr. Stephan Rechtschaffen. Seven internationally known speakers – all focusing on the science that connects our brains and bodies to a comprehensive approach for better health – will address the role of complexity in understanding, diagnosing, and treating complex conditions. The renowned lineup of speakers includes:

Dr. Theresa Hamlin , Associate Executive Director at The Center for Discovery and author of Autism and the Stress Effect

, Associate Executive Director at The Center for Discovery and author of Dr. John Ratey , Associate Clinic Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and author of Spark: The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain

, Associate Clinic Professor of Psychiatry at and author of Dr. Dale Bredesen , internationally recognized expert in the mechanisms of Alzheimer's and author of the bestselling book, The End of Alzheimer's

, internationally recognized expert in the mechanisms of Alzheimer's and author of the bestselling book, Dr. John Coles , Senior Research Scientist in Healthcare Informatics at CUBRC, Inc., and leading researcher for The Center for Discovery on using data to improve patient outcomes

, Senior Research Scientist in Healthcare Informatics at CUBRC, Inc., and leading researcher for The Center for Discovery on using data to improve patient outcomes Dr. Mark Hyman , eleven-time #1 New York Times' bestselling author and Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine

, eleven-time #1 bestselling author and Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine Dr. Michael Milham , world-renowned neuroscience researcher and Vice President of Research at the Child Mind Institute

, world-renowned neuroscience researcher and Vice President of Research at the Child Mind Institute Dr. Kara Margolis , Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Columbia University , as well as lead researcher at The Center for Discovery studying gut microbiome abnormalities in complex conditions

Throughout the day, the conference will feature two charrette sessions where interactive discussions will be held on ways to collaborate with The Center for Discovery to change the way the world thinks about brain and body health and to help move its research agenda forward.

"Our research and the groundbreaking ideas about brain health that we will discuss today will have implications far beyond our community at The Center for Discovery. We are at the forefront of discovering life-changing knowledge that will lead to better understanding, more targeted treatments, and new technologies for a great number of chronic, complex conditions. Today's conference is a first step in propelling us even further to being able to help millions of individuals worldwide," said Dr. Theresa Hamlin, Associate Executive Director at The Center for Discovery.

About The Center for Discovery:

The Center for Discovery is a provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. It has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. On 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, The Center houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, The Center strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information, please visit https://thecenterfordiscovery.org/.

