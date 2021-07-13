The CESAR® Brand Introduces Bestie Bowls, A First-Of-Its-Kind Pup-Up Dining Experience

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help pet parents and their pups enjoy more moments of shared joy, the CESAR® brand has launched Bestie Bowls, a new "pup-up" dining experience featuring delicious "yours" and "theirs" meal duos for pets and their humans.

The CESAR® brand launches Bestie Bowls – a first-of-its-kind “pup-up” experience with Postmates featuring delicious “yours” and “theirs” meal duos for dogs and their humans. The doggy delivery on demand features CESAR® WHOLESOME BOWLS™ Canine Cuisine for dogs and a tasty human bowl for pet parents, exclusively created by Jeff Mauro. The CESAR® brand partners with Celebrity Chef Jeff Mauro to launch Bestie Bowls, a new mealtime experience to help pet parents and their pups enjoy more moments of shared joy.

The CESAR brand has teamed up with Postmates, an on-demand food and retail delivery app, to bring this first-of-its-kind delivery for dogs and dog lovers to life. Starting today at noon local time, pet parents in New York City and Los Angeles can order these paw-fect meal duos for free on Postmates, and a limited amount of Bestie Bowls will be delivered to lucky customers, while supplies last.

"Now that we have launched this new innovation for dogs, CESAR® WHOLESOME BOWLS™, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to offer pets and pet parents a delivery option they can both enjoy," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Petcare. "With the Bestie Bowls program, we can create even more moments of shared joy during mealtime, which is what the CESAR brand is all about."

With each Bestie Bowls delivery, dogs will enjoy new CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS Canine Cuisine products, a line of culinary-inspired wet dog food, crafted with real meat and fresh vegetables, and their humans will enjoy an exclusive bowl created by Food Network host, chef and author, Jeff Mauro.

"My partnership with the CESAR brand pairs two of my favorite things – spending time with my dogs, Pinot G and JoJo, and enjoying a savory, nutritious meal," said Mauro. "I'm thrilled to have created the Chicken & Hot Honey Sweet Potato Bowl – a tasty and balanced bowl for pet parents to enjoy with ingredients like grilled chicken, hot honey sweet potatoes and pickled green beans, that's inspired by the CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS recipes."

Bestie Bowls is delivering the fun nationwide!

Pet parents across the country have a chance to partake in the joy of shared mealtime with a Bestie Bowls home delivery. Now through July 30, pet lovers can enter for a chance to win the Bestie Bowls experience by snapping a photo of a shared moment of joy with their furry friend(s). They can either share the photo on Instagram with #BestieBowls, #Giveaway and @CesarCusine in the post (dog lovers must also follow @CesarCuisine), or upload it to CesarBestieBowls.com and complete the online entry form.

During the promotion period, five daily winners will be randomly selected to receive a custom CESAR Bestie Bowls prize pack and one lucky winner will have the chance to win the grand prize, CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS Canine Cuisine for a year and a $500 gift card from Uber Eats, which is Postmates' sister brand in the Uber family. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. The promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., ages 18 and older and is void where prohibited. For full Official Rules, visit www.CesarBestieBowls.com.

CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS Canine Cuisine recipes are crafted with real meat as the first ingredient, plus wholesome, fresh vegetables, for the taste and texture both large breeds and small breeds will love. And because our pets are like family, it also delivers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs and is made with no artificial colors, flavors, fillers, or preservatives1. The ready-to-serve wet food can be fed alone or as a special treat to top each pup's favorite dry kibble, and comes with a convenient, easy-peel freshness seal. The portfolio includes four flavors made with pets in mind: beef, chicken, carrots and purple potatoes recipe; chicken, sweet potatoes and green beans recipe; chicken, carrots, barley and green beans recipe and a simple chicken recipe. The flavors are also offered in variety packs.

To learn more about new CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS Canine Cuisine, visit Cesar.com or follow the CESAR brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information on the CESAR Bestie Bowls Giveaway, visit CesarBestieBowls.com.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR® Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand offers a variety of irresistible wet food flavors in their Classic Loaf in sauce, Loaf and Topper in sauce, and Filets in gravy textures, as well as their HOME DELIGHTS™ line that provides comfort food favorites so your dog can enjoy the same meals that you do and their SIMPLY CRAFTED™ Complement Tubs, designed to give dogs a simple and tasty meal complement. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line, including Filet Mignon Flavor & Spring Vegetables Garnish. For more information, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 Trace amounts may be present due to potential cross contact during manufacturing.

SOURCE CESAR® Canine Cuisine

Related Links

https://www.cesar.com/

