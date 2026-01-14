The Changing Economics of Allergy Care: 2021-2025 Data Report | ModuleMD

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy reimbursements are falling behind inflation. Learn how top-performing practices are using biologics, AI, and payer diversification to increase revenue by 22%.

The Changing Economics of Allergy Care: Why Data, Not Volume, Will Define the Next Decade

For years, Allergy & Immunology practices have operated under a familiar assumption: see more patients, deliver more services, and revenue will follow. But new data suggests that equation are no longer reliable.

Between rising operating costs, flat reimbursements, and shifting payer dynamics, the financial foundation of allergy practices is undergoing a structural change, one that can't be solved by incremental tweaks or higher visit volumes alone.

A newly released, data-driven reimbursement analysis from ModuleMD, based on 10+ million Allergy & Immunology claims from 2021–2025, reveals a clear message: the economics of allergy care are changing faster than most practices realize.

Reimbursements Are Falling Behind Reality

While inflation, staffing costs, extract preparation expenses, and insurance premiums have all climbed steadily over the past five years, reimbursements for core allergy services have barely moved — and in some cases, declined.

Key procedures such as skin testing and allergen extract preparation have seen near-zero reimbursement growth, even as the cost to deliver those services has risen sharply. The result? A growing margin squeeze that quietly erodes profitability year after year.

If reimbursements had simply kept pace with healthcare inflation, many allergy services would pay 12–15% more today. Instead, practices are delivering the same care for effectively less revenue.

Biologics and Infusions Are Reshaping the Revenue Mix

At the same time, the analysis highlights a major shift in where allergy revenue is coming from.

Biologics and infusion services now account for 25–35% of total collections in practices that offer in-office administration, nearly doubling since 2021. Some practices derive more than half of their revenue from these services alone.

This isn't just incremental growth. It represents a fundamental rebalancing of allergy practice economics, turning biologics from an ancillary offering into a core financial pillar.

However, this growth comes with new complexity: authorization workflows, inventory management, payer variability, and emerging biosimilars are all adding operational pressure. Practices that fail to manage these complexities risk trading one set of financial challenges for another.

Where You Practice, and Who You Contract With, Matters More Than Ever

One of the most striking findings in the analysis is reimbursement variability.

The same CPT code can reimburse nearly 2x more depending on payer contracts and geography. Practices with a concentrated payer mix consistently show higher denial rates, lower clean-claim percentages, and greater financial volatility.

Data shows that payer diversification isn't just a billing tactic, it's a risk management strategy. Practices overly dependent on a single payer are significantly more vulnerable to policy changes, reimbursement cuts, and administrative friction.

The Winners Are Playing a Different Game

Perhaps the most important insight is this: top-performing allergy practices are not simply working harder, they're working smarter.

Practices that leverage analytics, automation, AI-enabled workflows, and payer intelligence consistently outperform peers on revenue per provider, operational efficiency, and financial resilience.

In fact, practices with optimized service mix and data-driven operations show ~22% higher revenue per provider compared to those relying on traditional models.

The Takeaway for Practice Leaders

The future of Allergy & Immunology will not be defined by patient volume alone. It will be defined by:

Smarter revenue mix decisions

Strategic payer diversification

Operational efficiency powered by automation and AI

Real-time financial and reimbursement intelligence

The full analysis offers a detailed, data-backed roadmap for navigating these changes — including benchmarks, best practices, and early indicators of financial risk and opportunity.

Read the full thought leadership report:



The Changing Economics of Allergy Care: A Data-Driven Reimbursement Review

https://modulemd.com/the-changing-economics-of-allergy-care-a-data-driven-reimbursement-review/

