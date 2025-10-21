The Charming Taste of Europe: Celebrating the 2025 Harvest of Wine, Fruit, and Heritage

From vineyards in Bordeaux and Abruzzo to kiwi orchards in Greece, the 2025 harvest marks a season of tradition and joy

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As fall sets in across Europe, the 2025 harvest season has begun, marking the start of a new production cycle. In France, Italy, and Greece, producers have approached this period with careful land management and a firm commitment to ensuring high-quality standards.

The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, co-funded by the European Union and led by the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) , offers insights into the 2025 harvest.

In France, the 2025 harvest began early due to extreme August heat nearing 104°F. Despite the challenges, 2025 is emerging as a testament to resilience and adaptability, qualities at the core of French winemaking. This year was particularly favorable for the production of high quality Botrytis. Thanks to misty mornings, bright and sunny afternoons. The pickings started at the end of September and went very quickly as the concentration and the complexity of the aromas were at their best. However the yields are very low. The overall harvest in Bordeaux remains stable, and the outlook is optimistic. However, the yield in this region continues to stand out as a premier destination for enthusiasts of Late Harvest Wines. The season also retains deep cultural value, with traditional festivals, Ban des Vendanges, celebrating community and heritage.

In Italy, the 2025 grape harvest is estimated at 45 million hectoliters, with quality from good to excellent, according to Coldiretti (Italy's leading farmers' association). In Abruzzo, yields met expectations despite some hail damage. To stabilize the market, regional authorities reintroduced the voluntary reserve measure (Article 39 of Law 238/2016), limiting yields for Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC and several IGTs, with surplus wine held in storage. Organic and 100% bottling producers are exempt, and early release is allowed if 70% of wine is used.

"The goal is to keep supply and demand in balance," said Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo.

The grape harvest remains a time of strong social cohesion in Italy, celebrating continuity, hope, and renewal across winegrowing regions.

In Greece, the 2025 kiwi harvest began in late August, with an initial production drop of 20% due to spring frosts and water shortages. However, expanded cultivation areas reduced the actual decline to 30%. Harvesting started with early varieties like Summer Kiwi and Green Light, followed by Tsechelidis in September and Hayward in mid-October. Interest is also growing in yellow and red varieties. Overall, global demand for Greek kiwis continues to rise, prompting the products to expand into new markets and boost marketing efforts.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

