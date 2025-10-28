The Charming Taste of Europe Launches Restaurant Week in New York City, featuring an Exclusive Wine Tasting Event

Premium Abruzzo wines and Greek kiwis star in a culinary celebration across 25 NYC restaurants

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe , a campaign co-funded by the European Union and led by the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) , is pleased to announce the launch of its upcoming Restaurant Week in New York City. The program will kick off with an exclusive opening dinner on October 30, 2025, at NY Vintners in TriBeCa . The event, taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will include a guided tasting experience led by acclaimed wine author and sommelier Charles Springfield.

The evening will offer a deep dive into the Abruzzo wine region, with a curated selection of premium wines paired with small bites designed to showcase the unique flavor of each selection. As part of the experience, guests will also enjoy a special dish featuring Greek kiwis, highlighting the excellence of European agricultural products and celebrating the intersection of flavors from different countries.

This dinner marks the official launch of The Charming Taste of Europe Restaurant Week, taking place from October 31 through November 9, 2025. Throughout these ten days, 25 restaurants across New York City will offer special wine experiences dedicated to the exceptional wines of Abruzzo, raising awareness of high-quality European food and beverage products.

Participating restaurants include:

New York Vintners, Estancia 460, Corkbuzz, Angel of Harlem, Il Buco, Umberto's Clam House, Estancia Piola, Clay, Misi, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Lilia, Misipasta, La Compagnie Wine Bar & Restaurant, Lunella, Benito One, The Uptown Garrison, Harlem Amor, North Bar & Restaurant, Lido, Vinateria, Settepani, PB Brasserie Steakhouse, Lena Trattoria, Vanguard Wine Bar, and Ponty Bistro.

For more information about The Charming Taste of Europe and Restaurant Week activities, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu . Don't miss the opportunity to experience the authentic excellence of European wines and fresh products through these exclusive events across New York City.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags : #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

[email protected]

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe