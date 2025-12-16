"The Charming Taste of Europe" Marks Another Year of Strong Results in the United States

Since its launch in 2021, the campaign has continued to showcase the excellence of European agriculture to American consumers through a wide range of initiatives.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, funded by the European Union and supported by the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) , has wrapped up another successful year of initiatives and events across the U.S. market. Through its many initiatives, the campaign has continued to deepen American awareness and appreciation of Europe's finest agricultural products.

In April and May, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo led events in Austin, New Orleans, and Charleston, including Masterclasses, B2B meetings, and wine-focused lunches guided by campaign ambassador Jeremy Parzen. The Consorzio also took part in the Gambero Rosso World Tour in Washington, D.C., as well as the USA Slow Wine Tour, which traveled through five cities: New York City, Boston, Washington DC, Denver, and Los Angeles.

The Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux took part in two Tastin'France events across four U.S. cities. From April 22 to April 24, the Chicago and Austin tastings featured 11 exhibitors, more than 130 wine references, and welcomed 105 professional visitors. Later in the year, from October 21 to October 23, the New York and Miami tastings brought together 24 exhibitors, more than 200 wine references, and welcomed 148 professional visitors.

In June, events in Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York City featured Masterclasses, tastings, and one-on-one meetings with producers, showcasing wines from Abruzzo . These initiatives provided trade professionals and media with direct insights into Abruzzo 's winemaking heritage and distinctive product portfolio.

From June 29 to July 1, the campaign participated in North America's largest specialty food trade show in New York: the Summer Fancy Food Show . Abruzzo wines , Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , and Imathia kiwis were presented to thousands of industry professionals, strengthening trade relationships.

The Charming Taste of Europe joined TEXSOM 2025 in Dallas, a top-tier event for beverage education and industry professionals in the United States. The program opened on August 22 with a promotional lunch showcasing European flavors and traditions, followed by two well-attended EXPO Trade Tasting sessions on August 24 and 25. Across all events, attendees showed strong interest in exploring the diversity, character, and authenticity of European products.

In October, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo hosted tastings and masterclasses in Philadelphia and Chicago. In Philadelphia, guests enjoyed an exclusive winemaker luncheon featuring a curated selection of producers. In Chicago, Master Sommelier Jim Bube led an in-depth masterclass on Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, followed by a walk-around tasting.

The campaign inaugurated NYC Restaurant Week from October 31 to November 9, starting with an opening dinner at NY Vintners in TriBeCa . Premium Abruzzo wines and Greek kiwis were featured in curated pairings across 25 restaurants, offering U.S. consumers an immersive experience of Europe's high-quality food and wine.

In early November, The Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux hosted a series of targeted events in the United States, dedicated to showcasing their premium Golden wines through carefully designed food and wine pairings. These gastronomic experiences highlighted the versatility of Bordeaux wines, with a particular focus on pairings with oysters, demonstrating the striking harmony between their freshness, salinity and the complexity of the wines.

On November 3 in Seattle and November 5 in San Francisco, masterclasses followed by pairing lunches brought together 12 importers at each event, offering an in-depth exploration of the Golden wines in a gastronomic context. The program concluded on November 6 in Los Angeles with dedicated B2B sessions focused on Golden wines of Bordeaux, engaging around fifteen U.S. trade professionals in a professional and educational setting.

Through its diverse activities, The Charming Taste of Europe has successfully promoted European agricultural excellence, strengthened trade relationships, and deepened consumer appreciation across the United States. The campaign's continued engagement ensures that Europe's finest wines and products remain recognized and celebrated in the American market.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

