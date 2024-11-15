The Charming Taste of Europe In-Store Tastings Campaign Achieves Significant Success

A Diverse Selection of Abruzzo Wines Tasted Across 15 Premier Retailers in Key Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of " The Charming Taste of Europe ," the Abruzzo in-store tastings campaign is celebrating a successful season of tastings across 15 stores in prime U.S. markets, showcasing the rich wines of Italy's Abruzzo region.

This EU-financed program, supported by the Consortium for the Protection of Abruzzo Wines , the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium , and the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia , Greece's eighth-largest kiwi producer, aims to raise awareness of premium European agricultural products across the U.S. and Canada.

The initiative, which began in mid-May and continues until the end of the year, has achieved significant engagement in key states, including New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Delaware.

Most in-store tastings have occurred at Total Wine & More locations, serving as key venues for consumer engagement. In Florida, tastings have been held at the Miami Pinecrest and Fort Myers stores, while Texas has featured events in Pearland and Collin Creek in Dallas. Delaware has been represented by the Claymont location, and New Jersey has hosted multiple tastings at Totowa, River's Edge, Eatontown, and West Orange. This broad participation has provided a vital opportunity to showcase Abruzzo wines to a diverse audience.

Additional retailers have also joined the initiative, including Seaholm Wines & Liquors in Huntington, NY, Petrock's Wine, Liquors and Beer in Township, NJ, and Westchester Wine Warehouse in White Plains, NY. In Connecticut, BevMax in Stamford and Norwalk has contributed to expanding the initiative's reach.

Throughout the campaign, a total of 105 tastings have been conducted by certified educators, supported by 245 days of end-cap and banner displays across the participating locations.

The tastings have featured a selection of exceptional wines, such as Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC, Abruzzo DOC, and Villamagna DOC. Additional options have included Colline Pescaresi IGT, Colline Teatine IGT, and others, highlighting the diversity and quality of Abruzzo wines.

Appreciation for Abruzzo wines is steadily increasing, and initiatives like these are essential for introducing these exceptional wines to a wider audience, setting the stage for future endeavors.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals.

For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

