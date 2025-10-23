The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo Brings the Spirit of Abruzzo to Philadelphia and Chicago

Two exclusive events showcase the diversity and excellence of Abruzzo wines to the U.S. trade and media

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is proud to announce two upcoming events designed to highlight the region's rich winemaking heritage and distinctive wine styles. Taking place in Philadelphia and Chicago, these tastings will offer wine professionals and media an immersive journey through the unique terroirs and grape varieties of Abruzzo.

The initiatives are part of The Charming Taste of Europe , a campaign promoted by the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, and the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia.

The first event will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Le Virtù in Philadelphia, PA, at 12:00 PM. Guests will enjoy an exclusive winemakers luncheon featuring a curated selection of producers, including AziendaTilli, Talamonti, De Cerchio, Valle Tritana, Zaccagnini, and Masciarelli. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the nuances of their diverse designations.

The celebration continues in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at NOBU , where Master Sommelier Jim Bube will lead an in-depth masterclass on Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by a walk-around tasting from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM featuring the wineries Fontefico, Cerulli Spinozzi, Caprera, Cirelli, Donvitantonio, Lidia e Amato, Famiglia De Cerchio and Stefania Pepe. The event will showcase the region's broad portfolio, reflecting the authenticity, balance, and diversity that define Abruzzo's winemaking tradition.

Through these events, the Consorzio continues to strengthen the presence of Abruzzo wines in the United States, fostering meaningful connections between local producers and the American wine community. By sharing the region's traditions, innovation, and commitment to excellence, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo aims to deepen appreciation for a land where passion and craftsmanship come together to create some of Italy's most distinctive wines.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

