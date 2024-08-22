"The Charming Taste of Europe" to Host Multiple Masterclasses about Wines of Bordeaux Throughout The United States

Each masterclass will highlight the campaign as well as the Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux and its territory through food and wine pairings

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " continues to support its initiatives in the US by promoting Wines of Bordeaux and its territory with multiple masterclasses throughout the month of August 2024, each taking place in major US cities.

The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux is an organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the late harvest wine producers of the Bordeaux region. For centuries, the favorable microclimate in southern Bordeaux has made this region home to some of the world's most beloved vineyards. The golden wines of Bordeaux are crafted from a unique combination of soils, gentle slopes, and a terroir featuring varying degrees of gravel, clay, different types of sand and limestone, all resting on an alluvial bed. This exceptional terrain gives birth to outstanding wines produced in 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont. This region covers 1,800 hectares of vines on both sides of the Garonne River (2% of Bordeaux's total surface area). With more than 350 estates, Bordeaux produces 9 million bottles of white wine annually, of which 38% is exported.

The white wines of Bordeaux are characterized by their varietal aromas from Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Muscadelle, creating a complex and intriguing bouquet. On the palate, these wines have a harmonious balance between freshness and richness. These wines are suitable for any occasion, from the most relaxed to the most elegant receptions. They are perfect for aperitifs pairing with canapés of duck foie gras and Roquefort shortbread slices. For those moments of pure indulgence, these wines are also a delightful match with Moist Chocolate Cake—perfect for satisfying your sweet desire. If you want to add a festive touch to cocktails, try "On the Rocks", take a glass, add some ice, and pour in a Sweet Bordeaux for an effortlessly elegant and divine natural cocktail.

Beginning in Houston, TX on August 22nd, participants will discover the beauty of the Bordeaux region and its long winemaking tradition through tasting various wines. A cocktail party lunch will take place at El Meson restaurant, a spanish and latin american restaurant, from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. The luncheon masterclass will be led by Guy Stout, a Master Sommelier and Certified Wine Educator (CWE) known for his extensive expertise in the wine industry. As a Master Sommelier, he holds one of the highest credentials in the field, demonstrating exceptional skill in wine knowledge and tasting.

Following the Houston event, two events will be held in Dallas at the TEXSOM conference, hosted at the Irving Convention Center. The aim of these events is to showcase the top grape varieties used in Bordeaux: Sauvignon Blanc, known for its vibrant aromatic profile with notes of boxwood, citrus, and tropical fruits, and Sémillon, which adds smoothness and flavors of almond, hazelnut, and white peach.

The schedule is as follows:

August 23rd : Luncheon with 55 wine professionals from 11:45 AM to 2:00 PM . Discover Semillon and Sauvignon From Bordeaux

: Luncheon with 55 wine professionals from . Discover Semillon and Sauvignon From Bordeaux August 25th : Cocktail experience with 100 wine professionals at 6:00 PM

The US tour continues in Atlanta on August 28th at the Vino Venue where participants can enjoy bistro-style cuisine from 11:30 AM. The masterclass will be led by Ophelia Santos, a veteran in the food and beverage industry and a highly regarded educator. She is the founder and director of WineWise, Atlanta's first Approved Program Provider for WSET certification classes. She holds a Master of Arts Degree in Law & Diplomacy from Tufts University and a level 4 Diploma with Merit from WSET.

The final masterclass will be held in Orlando on August 29th at the Digress Wine , a casual neighborhood wine bar from 12:30 PM to 2 PM. The masterclass will be conducted by Sylvain Boulet CSW, US National Sales Manager for Wine Partner and Director of Bordeaux

For more information about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, please visit: https://www.charmingtasteofeurope.eu/en/

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

