The Chill is On

This summer, thousands of local law enforcement officers in the U.S. will give free Slurpee drink coupons to kids caught doing good deeds. Each year, 7-Eleven works with police and sheriff's departments to distribute the coupons to deserving children and youth.

During 2019, 7-Eleven will issue 1.475 million Slurpee drink coupons to more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies*. Most will be distributed during the summer months and back-to-school season.

Big city police departments and small-town forces alike use the Slurpee drink coupons to enhance relationships with young people by rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness. Appropriate "offenses" might include helping another person, following safety and traffic laws, or taking part in a community- or police-sponsored event. Although the reasons for being "ticketed" are varied, the result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and a smile for being a good kid. Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven® stores.

"The goal of the San Diego Police Department is to develop strong community relations in order to keep everyone safe," said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. "That includes building relationships with the younger members of our community. Being able to bring a smile to a child's face is always rewarding."

Begun in Philadelphia to give law enforcement officers a positive reason to interact with children and teens, Operation Chill has expanded to cities across the country. Since the program's inception in 1995, including this year, more than 22 million Operation Chill coupons have been distributed to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country in areas where 7-Eleven operates stores.

"There's a reason Operation Chill continues to be our most popular community service program," said Art Lazo, 7-Eleven vice president of asset protection. "Kids love Slurpee drinks, and police officers love having a reason to approach kids and surprise them with a Slurpee drink coupon as a reward for doing something good. We, at 7-Eleven, know how important it is for police officers to make positive connections with kids early."

7-Eleven's proprietary Slurpee semi-frozen carbonated beverage has generational appeal with thirsty kids of all ages. More than a half-million Slurpee drinks are purchased each day during the summer at 7-Eleven stores across the country. This summer's flavor lineup includes Slurpee Lite® sugar-free Lemonade made with all-natural flavors.

