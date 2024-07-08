The Christi Show-Ms. Shirleen Brings Comedy Show to the Event Center

An Upscale Date Night Experience in Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Rocky Mount get ready to laugh until your face hurts at the Downtown Date Night Experience featuring The Christi Show-Ms. Shirleen on Friday, July 19. With over 1.5 million followers on Facebook and over 1.1 million Instagram followers, The Christi Show has taken the social media comedy world by storm.

Christianee Porter also known as The Christi Show is a proud native of Little Rock, Arkansas who currently resides in Atlanta Georgia. She is an entertainer that loves to act, sing, rap, and dance. In 2005, Christianee moved to Atlanta to pursue a career in music. After a couple of years, she decided to pursue a "normal" life. She became a Pre-school teacher and tried to adjust to the monotony of a regular 9 to 5 job. In 2013, she could no longer stay away from the stage, and she decided to try Stand-Up Comedy. In January 2016, she decided to start making videos online as a senior citizen woman named Ms. Shirleen. In July 2016, the character went viral, and she started traveling the country performing stand-up comedy and singing as Shirleen.

Christianee's life is proof that sometimes your dreams can come true by simply changing your approach to achieving them. She was featured in Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Funeral, Fox's Right This Minute, Tv One's SisterCircle, and BET Digital. She is a NAACP's Image Award nominee, and she is currently headlining her own comedy tour around the country. There is more to come from the brilliant mind of Christianee Porter, and all she advises anyone to do concerning her is to stay tuned in because the best is yet to come.

On the upscale date night, guests are invited to dress their best and experience a night of comedy that will include, a gourmet buffet that will offer delicious options prepared by guest chef Malik Williams, owner of Thorns & Ivory. To add a little touch to the meal, one glass of champagne will be included as well with the ticket purchase. Throughout the night adult beverages will be available to indulge in as well an additional option to purchase food items from the in-house concessions.

While guests enjoy the gourmet buffet, everyone will hear the smooth sounds of NiiTO performing live, who recently performed at the Durham Performing Arts Center with the legendary Kem. Based out of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, NiiTO offers soulful vocals and instrumental prowess to create a truly unique sound that transcends genres. NiiTO band offers a distinctive sound by blending multiple genres such as R&B, pop, funk, soul, jazz, and blues.

The Christi Show will be one of the many entertainment shows that the Event Center has hosted since opening in 2018. In May, the Downtown venue welcomed over 2500 guest for the 3rd Annual Kings of Southern Soul presented by NuPlanet Entertainment, that included performances from national performing artists Dougie Fresh, King George and more! The Monster Truck X Show has previously been at the entertainment venue, along with the Harlem Globetrotters, Jeezy, Plies, Silk, Tank, Case and more.

To purchase tickets for Downtown Date Night Experience guests can visit rockymountevents.com. Admission is $85.00 that includes one general admission, gourmet dinner buffet and one glass of champagne. Doors open at 6:30p.m., while dinner will be served from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. to close out the night.

Rocky Mount Event Center Inquiries:

To book a sports tournament and entertainment shows at the Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact e-mail [email protected]

To book social, corporate and group events at Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact the Catering & Sales Department, at [email protected]

Rocky Mount Event Center opened October 2018 and is managed by the industry-leading sport facility management firm, The Sports Facilities Companies.

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Ashley Pittman

(252) 904-2279

SOURCE Rocky Mount Event Center