The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $7.35M to the American Red Cross

Donation continues long-standing, multi-faceted partnership to support lifesaving mission

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross celebrates The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, for its substantial donation of $7.35 million. The gift will help purchase blood equipment and biomedical emergency vehicles and will assist with blood donor engagement initiatives and support for patients with sickle cell disease. Church leaders announced the gift as they renewed their commitment to disaster preparedness and relief efforts by signing a new Memorandum of Understanding with Red Cross leadership.

As a current Mission Leader, the Church is part of an elite group of the most generous Red Cross donors — those giving more than $3 million annually to help alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies.

"It's a special day for us to acknowledge the relationship that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has with the American Red Cross," said Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the Presiding Bishopric. "We know that because of that collaboration and that teamwork, millions of lives have been blessed in some form or another. I'm sure in the future there will be other opportunities to collaborate to serve together to bless millions of lives."

For more than 100 years, the Church has partnered with the Red Cross, offering financial support, providing in-kind gifts, recruiting volunteers and hosting blood drives. The partnership — dating back to Red Cross founder Clara Barton and Emmeline B. Wells, president of the Church's Relief Society — grew out of their joint efforts building comfort kits for soldiers and resulted in the formation of the Salt Lake City chapter of the Red Cross.

Today, the Church supports several areas of the Red Cross mission. Over the lifetime of the partnership, they have held nearly 40,000 blood drives and collected almost 1.2 million donations across the U.S. — more than any other partner. The Church also offers support in wake of disasters, helps provide lifesaving vaccines for children around the world and supports Red Cross programs serving the military community.

"We are honored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' extraordinary generosity year after year," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Our partner for more than 100 years, the Church supports all facets of our lifesaving mission and leads the way in helping us provide compassionate care and comfort to those most in need. We are so very grateful to continue working with the Church to be a beacon of hope in times of crisis."

The Church's gift comes during Red Cross Month, an annual celebration throughout March honoring the community heroes that help the Red Cross deliver its lifesaving mission. The donation and new Memorandum of Understanding strengthen a partnership of compassion in action and highlight a shared commitment to helping those in need.

To learn more about Red Cross partnerships, including the Mission Leader program, visit redcross.org.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

