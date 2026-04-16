The Cigna Group Foundation Invites Memphis-Area Nonprofits to Apply for $250,000 Grants to Improve Health Care Access

Nonprofits can apply through May 15 for two-year grants supporting community–led solutions to reduce barriers to health

LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on years of community investment and employee volunteerism across Tennessee, The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced the expansion of its Impact Fund to Memphis. The expansion reflects the Foundation's continued focus on advancing population health by complementing prior investments in youth and veteran mental health and addressing additional barriers that shape long–term health and well–being.

Employee volunteers from The Cigna Group assembled hundreds of jump ropes, inflated dozens of basketballs and built much-needed furniture items for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

"We're proud to support communities across Tennessee, home to thousands of our employees and their families," said Ellie Polack, president of The Cigna Group Foundation. "Through our philanthropy, local partnerships, and employee volunteerism, we've helped make a meaningful impact statewide. Now, we're building on that commitment by deepening partnerships in Memphis to reduce barriers to health, and we look forward to continuing our work to improve health access for individuals and families across Tennessee."

How Memphis Organizations Can Get Involved

The deadline to apply is May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Selected nonprofits will be notified about the next steps in the process. Grant terms begin Dec. 1, 2026, and run through Dec. 1, 2028. Eligible nonprofits may apply for $250,000 in funding over two years to support projects focused on adults in one or more of the following areas:

Increase access to affordable primary care services.

Increase access to healthy foods, nutrition education, and healthy lifestyle activities.

Interested organizations can review eligibility requirements and submit an interest form online.

In addition to receiving grant funding, nonprofits will be invited to participate in an annual convening with Foundation representatives and health experts to collaborate, share insights, and strengthen collective impact. Progress achieved through the Fund will be reported externally, with impact measured across outcomes related to utilization of primary care services and access to healthy foods, nutrition education and healthy lifestyle activities.

About the Fund

The Fund supports community-based organizations working to address the social drivers of health and improve health outcomes. Since 2024, The Foundation has invested more than $6 million in 29 nonprofit organizations in Connecticut, Missouri, and Texas through the newly established Fund.

By launching the Fund in Memphis, The Foundation aims to partner locally to help strengthen access to care, improve well-being, and support communities that have historically faced barriers to good health.

Research indicates that many Memphis residents experience higher rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, and face barriers to accessing affordable primary care. These challenges are often compounded by a shortage of primary care providers, transportation barriers to medical visits, and limited access to healthy, affordable food — factors that can delay care and contribute to poorer long–term health outcomes.

Building on a Strong Commitment to Tennessee Communities

The Cigna Group Foundation and related charitable efforts directed nearly $1.8 million in support across Tennessee in 2025. In the same period, more than 4,800 Tennessee–based employees volunteered over 6,700 hours with local organizations across the state, including Girls on the Run Memphis, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Mid–South Food Bank, and the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid–South.

Through Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services, The Cigna Group supports hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans through a combination of health benefits, pharmacy services, and care support. Evernorth pharmacies help individuals across the state manage complex and chronic conditions through medication support, convenient home delivery, and efforts to reduce avoidable disruptions that can lead to poorer health outcomes.

Evernorth's Accredo Specialty Pharmacy supports patients living with complex and chronic conditions, such as endocrine disorders, hepatitis C, HIV, bleeding disorders, rare diseases and more. In Memphis specifically, Accredo has a team of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care advocates, and more, who are all focused on helping individuals live healthier lives.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at www.thecignagroup.com.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation aims to support, collaborate, and convene with nonprofit organizations addressing society's greatest health challenges. In addition to increasing access to programs and care in geographies demonstrating significant need, the Foundation responds with humanitarian aid relief during critical times and strengthens colleagues' support of causes through matching donations and volunteer rewards. To learn more, visit www.thecignagroup.com/community.

Media Contact

Kelly Mathews

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SOURCE The Cigna Group Foundation