The Cigna Group Foundation Supports More Than 8,000 Veterans Through Community-Led Housing Stability Programs

With grant funding, more than 20 nonprofit partners expanded access to stable housing and wraparound support services to support veteran communities in 10 states.

expanded access to stable housing and wraparound support services to support veteran communities in 10 states. Read the new Impact Report with outcomes in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today released its 2025 Improving Veteran Mental Health Impact Report, highlighting the collective progress that its 22 nonprofit partners have made in supporting 8,000 veterans by expanding access to stable housing and providing integrated support services, such as transportation and legal aid.

Employees from The Cigna Group helped build homes for veterans with Habitat for Humanity (left) and Veteran’s Community Project (right). Among programs reporting outcomes for 2025, the findings underscore the importance of stable housing in regions facing housing support and affordability challenges. Employees created blankets and heartfelt cards thanking veterans for their service with nonprofit partners Community Renewal Team and Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

Housing instability can compound stress, disrupt access to care, and make it harder to manage mental health challenges. With more than $3 million invested across 10 states, The Cigna Group Foundation grantees helped deliver 12 new homes and 116 housing modifications for veterans with disabilities — and achieved positive outcomes for nearly all veterans receiving housing assistance or securing permanent or transitional housing.

"Our role is to partner with trusted local organizations that understand the realities on the ground," said Ellie Polack, president, The Cigna Group Foundation. "Because the transition from military to civilian life can strain housing stability and access to care, we focus on strengthening the foundations. Together with community-based partners, we can honor veterans by supporting their wellbeing through stable housing and integrated services."

Through housing stability and support programs in 2025, nonprofit partners also helped:

1,309 veterans access housing financial assistance , including support for rent, mortgage or utilities

, including support for rent, mortgage or utilities 5,599 veterans receive wraparound services , such as case management, counseling, job training and transportation

, such as case management, counseling, job training and transportation 989 veterans secure permanent or transitional housing

Expand or develop 128 stable housing solutions for veterans in need

"I'm so grateful to have a roof over my head and no longer be homeless," said Bill S., who received support through grantee Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pennsylvania. "Being at Veterans Place is truly a blessing and a privilege. This place is helping me rebuild my life, and the support and kindness I've received here are unlike anything I've ever known."

In addition to Habitat for Humanity International, state-based non-profit partners include:

Arizona Homes for Our Troops, Inc., U.S. VETS Connecticut Community Renewal Team, Inc, Veterans Rebuilding Life Florida Back on My Feet, Grand Avenue Economic Community Development Corp., Homes for Our Troops, Inc., Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council, Operation Finally Home Georgia Back on My Feet, City of Refuge, Inc., Homes for Our Troops, Inc., Operation Finally Home Illinois Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, The University of Chicago-Office for Military-Affiliated Communities Missouri Operation Finally Home, Veterans Community Project New Jersey Family Promise of Sussex County, Homes for Our Troops, Inc., Veterans Rebuilding Life Pennsylvania Back on My Feet, Robin's Home, Inc., Veterans Leadership Program, Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard Tennessee Homes for Our Troops, Inc., Operation Finally Home, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Tennessee Homeless Solutions, Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard Texas Back on My Feet, Homes for Our Troops, Inc., Operation Finally Home, Opportunity Center for the Homeless, St. Vincent's House, U.S. VETS

Employee volunteerism also plays a key role in The Cigna Group's efforts to support veteran mental health through housing stability. In 2025, more than 200 employees volunteered over 1,000 hours supporting nonprofit partners serving veterans in their local communities. From building fences and homes to making blankets and heartfelt cards, employees contributed both financial and human capital to help make a difference.

This impact is part of The Cigna Group Foundation's three-year, $27 million commitment to advance youth mental health, health equity, and veteran mental health — including $9 million dedicated specifically to improving veteran mental wellbeing through housing stability. The Foundation's 2025 Youth Mental Health Impact Report also shows progress across schools and community settings, including increased pathways to mental health intervention and expanded reach for social–emotional wellbeing programming.

About The Cigna Group Foundation:

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation aims to support, collaborate, and convene with nonprofit organizations addressing society's greatest health challenges. In addition to increasing access to programs and care in geographies demonstrating significant need, the Foundation responds with humanitarian aid relief during critical times and strengthens colleagues' support of causes through matching donations and volunteer rewards. To learn more, visit www.thecignagroup.com/community.

About The Cigna Group:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at www.thecignagroup.com.

CONTACT:

Gena Madow

240.513.5986

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group Foundation