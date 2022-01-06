The City of Harvey, Illinois ready for growth in the new year with partnership with SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt's local, dedicated staff is comprised of a Building Official, inspectors, plan reviewers, and permit technicians. This team of experienced, certified staff will help eliminate backlogs and permit delays that have previously frustrated city residents. "By utilizing our percentage of fee model, SAFEbuilt was able to help significantly reduce the city's expenses," explains Steve Nero, Sr. Director of Business Development for SAFEbuilt, "This budget friendly solution will provide an elevated level of service that will be able to fluctuate based on the growth of the community."

The city will also be implementing CommunityCore, SAFEbuilt's electronic permitting software. This new system will provide online access to apply for permits, schedule inspections, and see inspection results in real time. "We strive to always provide the best in convenient and easily accessible information to our community," says Timothy Williams, City Administrator for Harvey, "The move to a digital platform will help streamline the entire building process with a more efficient, user-friendly experience."

In addition to Building Department services, the SAFEbuilt team will be responsible for Code Enforcement. Multiple dedicated code enforcement officer will be focused on the safety and well-being of the community, proactively enforcing the municipal code. An effective code enforcement program can help raise property value and reduce crime throughout the city.

The partnership with SAFEbuilt began at the end of 2021, making the city well-positioned for growth in the new year. The city leaders are committed to "building a better Harvey" and this is one more step in upholding that commitment to Harvey residents.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a leading outsourced building and professional services provider that improves flexibility, minimizes disruptions, and increases speed to revenue for more than 1,500 communities nationwide. Offering a breadth of professional services and support options, SAFEbuilt helps communities achieve their growth goals while meeting their budget needs. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com .

