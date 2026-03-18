The CLIF Brand Expands Energy Portfolio with New Energy Bites and Limited-Edition Chocolate Berry Energy Bar

New CLIF innovations deliver sustained energy for movement, adventure and athletic performance

EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CLIF brand today expanded its energy portfolio with the launch of CLIF Energy Bites and the limited-edition CLIF Chocolate Berry energy bar. With its newest product offerings, CLIF provides sustained energy in new, delicious options for activities like running, hiking, climbing, biking, long workouts, and more.

CLIF Energy Bites Offer Sustained Energy in a Bite-Sized Format

CLIF Energy Bites offer sustained energy in a bite-sized format. CLIF Chocolate Berry energy bar celebrates CLIF “Run the World” campaign.

CLIF Energy Bites bring bite-sized sustained energy in a convenient format. With 6 grams of plant-based protein per pack and crafted with organic, non-GMO oats, CLIF Energy Bites are designed to help you raise your bar. Available in individually wrapped, backpack-ready packs, they provide grab and go convenience with quality ingredients. CLIF Energy Bites deliver sustained energy with the flexibility and function athletes want in an easy bite-sized format.

"With the CLIF brand, we're focused on helping fuel you to raise your bar by delivering products that fit your active, fast-paced lifestyle," said Coreen Bailor, Senior Brand Manager, CLIF brand at Mondelēz International. "CLIF Energy Bites represent a natural evolution of our energy portfolio, delivering the sustained energy and quality ingredients you know and trust, now in a convenient, bite-sized format that helps you raise your bar wherever your adventure takes you."

Available in three delicious varieties including Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Cookies & Creme, CLIF Energy Bites are available at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $7.49 per 5-pack.

CLIF Chocolate Berry Energy Bar Celebrates CLIF "Run the World" Campaign

Recognizing that route fatigue is a challenge every athlete knows, the CLIF brand's new Run the World campaign invites athletes to break their routine and feed their adventure. Run the World features a sweepstakes offering the chance to win* running or cycling trips to Australia, Argentina, or Japan, inspiring consumers to raise their bar in new destinations.

As part of the CLIF brand's new Run the World campaign, the brand introduced a new limited-edition Chocolate Berry energy bar. Delivering 10 grams of protein per bar and made with organic, non-GMO oats, CLIF Chocolate Berry offers sustained energy for athletes of all levels. CLIF Chocolate Berry is available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $1.99 per bar or $7.49 per 5-pack of bars.

For more information and product availability, visit clifbar.com/clif or follow the CLIF brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico, 18 and older. Ends 11:59 pm ET on 7/31/26. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for how to enter, alternate method of entry, odds, and prize description.

About the CLIF brand:

For more than 30 years, the CLIF brand has crafted delicious food with organic ingredients under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands. In 2022, the CLIF brand became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenue of approximately $36.4 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, belVita, LU, and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA, and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For more information about the CLIF brand, please visit CLIF | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com).

SOURCE Mondelēz International