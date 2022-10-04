The Cloud Awards Launches The Cloud Security Awards

Alongside The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards, a New Third Program for Cloud Security

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Awards team has launched a new global recognition program which aims to celebrate outstanding security solutions, products, and services. Entries are accepted from today.

The Cloud Security Awards program showcases 20 new categories and seeks to recognize all aspects of cloud security. Categories include 'Best Security Solution in Risk Identification or Management,' 'Best in Antivirus,' and 'Best Cybersecurity Solution.'

The Security Awards

Head of Operations, James Williams, said: "At the Cloud Awards we are thrilled to be launching a new cloud-based security recognition program, where innovation is key.

"With an ever-increasing reliance on cloud technologies, the issue of cloud security has only become increasingly dominant. It factors into every purchasing decision for Cloud and SaaS solutions, and is an integral consideration when developing and improving solutions for any given market.

"It's more important than ever to give recognition to those who take the Cloud and SaaS industry forward through their innovations in security.

"This new program seeks to address the demands that must be met for any business solution in any industry vertical, alongside standalone cloud security services.

"To celebrate our first year identifying and honoring such diverse talent in the cloud security sector, we are allowing candidates to enter unlimited categories for the standard single-entry fee. Hopefully, this will allow solutions providers to really showcase their innovations."

The Cloud Security Awards will accept entries from 4 October 2022 in these categories:

Best Security Solution in Risk Identification / Management

Best in Information Security (InfoSec)

Best in Antivirus

Best VPN Security Solution

Best Firewall Security Solution

Best Security Solution for Virtual Application/Virtual Desktops

Best Cybersecurity Solution

Best Identity Access Management (IAM) / Single Sign-On (SSO) Solution

Best Web Security Solution

Best Security Solution for Email / Communication Systems

Cloud Security Innovator of the Year

Best Security Solution for Data Management / Data Protection

Best in Security Systems

Best Open-Source Security Solution

Best SaaS Security Solution

Best Security Infrastructure in Enterprise

Best Security Compliance in Enterprise

Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking

Best Network Security Solution

Best Security Solution with 1000+ Licensed Users

Best Vulnerability Scanner / Assessment Solution

Best Digital Forensics Solution

Best Incident Management Solution

Entry conditions for the Cloud Security Awards are similar to its sister programs, the Cloud Awards and the SaaS Awards.

To honor its inaugural program, the Cloud Security Awards will allow candidates to enter an unlimited number of categories for the entry cost of a single category, $595USD.

To download the submission forms, visit the Cloud Security Awards at: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards, freshly-funded in 2022. The Cloud Security Awards focuses on celebrating innovation in the cloud security industries, seeking to find those needed cutting-edge solutions that will move the industry forward. The program consists of a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.

