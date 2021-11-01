The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand Introduces New Peppermint Mocha Crumble Ice Blended® Drink And Cookie Butter Latte Returns To The Holiday 2021 Menu

The challenges our communities have faced this past year have rekindled a need to recharge, relax and rejuvenate. Whether it's with a warm latte, a decadent Ice Blended® drink, or a cup of the perennial favorite Holiday Blend Coffee, it is The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's wish that this year's menu will deliver a little bit of holiday cheer and perfection in every cup.

"We have to thank our guests and team members for the new items on our holiday menu who pushed us to launch the new Peppermint Mocha Crumble for this holiday season. The simple addition of cookie crumbles makes for the perfect combination of taste and texture," said Paul Diver, Vice President of Marketing North America, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "Social media also lobbied us consistently throughout the year for Cookie Butter Latte to make a holiday return. We listened and have made Cookie Butter a permanent addition to the menu. Happy Holidays and beyond!"

The holiday menu offerings are available to guests now through January 4, 2022, and feature:

NEW Peppermint Mocha Crumble Ice Blended ® drink: A blend of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint to create the perfect wintertime treat, no matter the weather. This year, delicious cookie pieces are added throughout the drink for a crunchy twist to the beloved Peppermint Mocha Ice Blended ® drink.

A blend of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint to create the perfect wintertime treat, no matter the weather. This year, delicious cookie pieces are added throughout the drink for a crunchy twist to the beloved Peppermint Mocha drink. Cookie Butter Latte & Ice Blended ® drink: A sweet and spicy treat that combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Espresso Roast with the delicious flavors of spice and brown sugar cookie. A garnish of speculoos cookie crumbs enhances the sweet, buttery notes. Available hot, iced and as an Ice Blended ® drink.

A sweet and spicy treat that combines The Coffee Bean & Espresso Roast with the delicious flavors of spice and brown sugar cookie. A garnish of speculoos cookie crumbs enhances the sweet, buttery notes. Available hot, iced and as an ® drink. Peppermint Mocha Latte & Cold Brew Latte: A decadent, creamy treat that is a perfect combination of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint.

A decadent, creamy treat that is a perfect combination of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint. Peppermint Hot Cocoa: This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish.

This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish. Winter Dream Tea ® Latte: A heartwarming tradition of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices and our signature vanilla powder. Available hot or iced.

A heartwarming tradition of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices and our signature vanilla powder. Available hot or iced. Holiday Blend Coffee: Our medium-roasted Guatemala is combined with a darker Viennese for a rich flavor with dark chocolate notes and a hint of spice.

Our medium-roasted is combined with a darker Viennese for a rich flavor with dark chocolate notes and a hint of spice. Cookie Butter Flavored Coffee: Creamy brown sugar cookie notes with a spicy finish of cinnamon and ginger.

Creamy brown sugar cookie notes with a spicy finish of cinnamon and ginger. Holiday Cookies: Cinnamon, spice, and everything nice. Choose from the beloved gingerbread doll cookie or frosted sugar tree cookie.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand also offers a wide assortment of holiday gifts and merchandise from holiday coffees, holiday teas, holiday powders and gift cards.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

*About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,055 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com

