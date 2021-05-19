The iconic coffee destination also introduces the Midnight Mocha Cookies & Cream Ice Blended® Coffee drink to its menu - a masterful twist on an ice cream classic that combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's signature Special Dutch™ chocolate, fresh brewed espresso roast coffee, dark chocolate syrup and cookie pieces. The new summer menu offering is available to guests now through August 24, 2021.

"Our original Ice Blended® drinks were the first of its kind to offer a delectable mix of fresh espresso roast coffee, pebble ice, and our signature flavors that remain fan favorites around the world," said Sanjiv Razdan, president Americas & India. "We did it first and we still do it best, having always embraced the integrity of the drink's intention with freshly brewed espresso at its heart vs. our competitors who forgo quality coffee as a key component."

To celebrate the Ice Blended® drinks and summer, from May 24-28, guests can enjoy any regular size Ice Blended® drink for $3.00 from 2pm – close.

A passion for coffee and tea since 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, was founded in Los Angeles with the founder's ambition to introduce the world's finest roast and ground coffees to coffee lovers and help each customer find their perfect flavor.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,055 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

