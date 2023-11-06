THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND OPENS IN BILTMORE AREA OF PHOENIX, AZ 

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Continues to Grow its Footprint in Arizona

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the festive holiday season, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand , the iconic Southern California favorite serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has opened its newest location in Phoenix, Arizona. The new café is located in the Shops at Town & Country Shopping Center in the Biltmore area at 2131 E. Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

"This is the seventh The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf location that we've opened in Phoenix, which underscores our commitment to future growth in the area," said Sanjiv Razdan, President of Americas and India, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We are excited to share our iconic high-quality coffee and teas from around the world to more people in the Phoenix community."

To celebrate the opening, Arizona residents who download the Coffee Bean® Rewards app or already have the app can enter promo code BILTMORE to enjoy a free regular size drink of choice. opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow in id-November with a full week of offers for all loyalty members.

The new location features the company's vibrant new design and layout, which includes ample indoor and open-air café seating. The café also offers its guests several convenient ways to get their beverage and food of choice: order ahead through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app, delivery through third-party vendors, including Grubhub®, DoorDash®, Uber Eats® and Postmates®, in-store or drive-thru.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also recently launched its seasonal holiday menu full of festive flavors, as well as its World of Tea program that includes a range of new refreshing specialty tea beverages across the matcha, boba and herbal tea categories.

As in all its locations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers a variety of the finest grades of Arabica coffee from specially selected estates around the world that are custom roasted, in small batches, at its roasting facility in Camarillo, California. The store also offers a wide variety of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf whole leaf teas as well as fresh baked goods that include an array of muffins, cakes, specialty croissants, and oven-toasted breakfast items such as the Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Sandwich, Bacon & Egg Burrito, and the Chorizo Breakfast Burrito.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink. They are also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. From its hero Brewed Coffee to its Lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand.

New store openings represent a key growth initiative for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's parent company Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), who aim to be one of the top five restaurant brands in the world.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's new store in Phoenix is open seven days a week from 5am to 7pm Monday - Thursday, Friday from 5am – 8pm, Saturday from 6am -8pm and from 6am – 7pm on Sundays.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,130 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

