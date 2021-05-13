The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Company Names Sanjiv Razdan President Of Its Americas And India Markets

Razdan brings 30 years of chain-restaurant industry experience across the U.S. and international markets from brands such as Sweetgreen, Yum Brands and Dine Brands. He joins The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® chain during a critical growth period for the company and will be responsible for the brand's high potential markets including the US and India. Razdan will focus on growing the brand beyond California, expanding the brands omni channel presence, and will help reposition the brand to leverage its superior taste and the company's rich authentic SoCal heritage and expertise around tea and coffee.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is globally iconic and its mission of helping people find their perfect flavor has enormous untapped potential," said Razdan. "I'm excited to join this great brand and work closely with the new ownership as we scale and continue to introduce The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand to new markets, and in the process help advance Jollibee Foods Corp's goal of becoming one of the top five restaurant groups in the world."

Prior to joining The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® company, Razdan held several functional head and general management roles within Yum Brands before serving as COO of Applebee's during its turnaround. Most recently he was COO at Sweetgreen where he led the rapid scaling and omni-channel transformation of the brand.

Over the past year, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® company has experienced significant growth across its grocery and ecommerce business, which has grown over 50 percent, has tripled online purchases of gift cards, outperforming YoY growth recorded in 2019 and has reentered the NY market with a location in Brooklyn with plans to open a number of stores across the New York metropolitan area. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand will look next to Texas as an area of growth in the U.S.

A passion for coffee and tea since 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, was founded in Los Angeles with the founder's ambition to introduce the world's finest roast and ground coffees to coffee lovers and help each customer find their perfect flavor.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Company

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® company is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,055 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

