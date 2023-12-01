THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® INVITES GUESTS TO DISCOVER ITS WORLD OF TEA

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Launches 'The Collection' – a Specialty Tea Beverage Pilot Program to Expand Existing Category Leadership and Tap into U.S. Surging Tea Popularity

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Tea Time at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, the Southern California favorite serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years. The iconic specialty coffee and tea brand has launched the World of Tea pilot program, an exciting new tea collection that aims to fuel American consumers' increased interest and consumption of tea beverages.

Over the past few years, the popularity of tea has grown steadily in the U.S. fueled by the increasing variety of tea options and the expanding popularity of matcha and bubble tea.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launches The Collection: A World of Tea pilot program. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Introduces boba to the menu with the Ceylon Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Boba beverage.

"The rise in specialty teas and new flavors is an emerging trend in the U.S. and around the world. Our new World of Tea collection is a natural evolution for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®," said Sanjiv Razdan, President, Americas & India, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "We have long been regarded as tea experts and are now taking our guests on a deeper, more transformative journey. We invite everyone to discover our World of Tea, where the highest quality teas are blended with invigorating fruits, spices, boba, brown sugar and salted caramel."

Building on its robust range of core teas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®'s World of Tea collection puts exciting twists on classics to bring new flavors and experiences to its guests. This is also the first time The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is introducing boba.

The World of Tea Collection, which will be exclusively available at nine locations during the pilot program includes:

Ceylon Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Boba – A take on the classic drink that combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature fragrant Ceylon Black Tea is infused with caramelized brown sugar and paired with chewy brown sugar pearls.

A take on the classic drink that combines The Coffee Bean & signature fragrant Ceylon Black Tea is infused with caramelized brown sugar and paired with chewy brown sugar pearls. Matcha Cream Strawberry Latte - a blend of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium Matcha Tea, layered with strawberry puree, creamy whole milk, and decadent Matcha cream cap. The perfect fruity drink for a warm day.

a blend of The Coffee Bean & premium Matcha Tea, layered with strawberry puree, creamy whole milk, and decadent Matcha cream cap. The perfect fruity drink for a warm day. Oolong Tea with Strawberry and Cream Cap – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's rich Oolong tea blend combined with a summer berry puree and freeze-dried strawberries that creates a refreshing, fruity strawberry treat. The perfect pick me up for any time of the day.

The Coffee Bean & rich Oolong tea blend combined with a summer berry puree and freeze-dried strawberries that creates a refreshing, fruity strawberry treat. The perfect pick me up for any time of the day. Chai with Salted Caramel Cream Cap – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Chai combined with its strong black tea with cinnamon, a salted caramel cream cap and a brown sugar waterfall that is a perfect blend of salty, spicy and sweet.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® takes their teas as seriously as they do their coffee, meticulously sourcing the youngest and freshest leaves from the top five percent of the world's tea and botanicals to craft bold and flavorful teas, starting with hand-plucked, single origin whole tea leaves.

The World of Tea Collection will be available at nine select locations in Southern California and Arizona.

Please visit www.coffeebean.com/its-tea-time to find your local World of Tea.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of The Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Media Contacts

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf