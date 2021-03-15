The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Launches Digital Ad Campaign to Celebrate the Beloved Latte - Ditch the Bitter and Choose the Better

Through social listening efforts, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® found coffee consumers touting the brand as better, with competitor's coffee being seen as bitter. This insight led to the Ditch the Bitter. Choose the Better. campaign. The digital ads show the unavoidable visceral reaction to drinking a bitter latte that everyone has experienced. This campaign looks to underscore the problem and offer a better, not bitter alternative.

"We are extremely passionate about our espresso and want to celebrate one of our longest standing beverages and traditions – the latte," said Jay Isais, vice president, coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "Our new ad campaign aims to show how The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® uses the finest Arabica coffees for our Espresso Roast Blend to craft a perfectly balanced silky, smooth latte with that distinct sweeter, lighter and friendlier coffee taste that our guests crave and enjoy."

Made from the finest 100 percent Arabica coffee beans from five premier growing regions, each bean type in the brand's signature Espresso Roast Blend is roasted individually to its peak flavor, then blended together to create the smooth, balanced flavor profile that produces a better flavor latte. While some in the industry mass roast beans from different origins to serve millions of lattes each day, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® philosophy and meticulous method is to prevent the over-roasted and charred, burnt taste that is notorious with other coffee competitors.

For spring, the company has also introduced new baked goods and prepared food items that pair perfectly with the Café Latte. They are available to guests now through May 18 and include:

Zucchini Chia Muffin- Zucchini muffin topped with chia, pumpkin, sunflower seeds and a dash of coconut flakes.

Zucchini muffin topped with chia, pumpkin, sunflower seeds and a dash of coconut flakes. Turkey Pesto Sandwich - Turkey pesto with provolone cheese, tomato and spinach on a ciabatta bun.

- pesto with provolone cheese, tomato and spinach on a ciabatta bun. Chicken Banh Mi - Marinated chicken with pickled carrots, daikon radish and sliced cucumber on a French roll.

From March 15-19, guests can enjoy a regular size Café Latte for just $3.00 (normally $4.15). The offer is available from 2pm-close and includes nonflavored hot or iced latte beverages.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,060 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

