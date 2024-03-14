THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® LAUNCHES K-CUP® PODS AT EXPO WEST 2024

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Unveils All New Premium Single Origin

Coffee K-Cup® Pods so Customers Can Enjoy their Favorite Coffee Anywhere with Single-Serve Convenience

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has launched a new line of K-Cup® Pods and a fresh new look to its packaging at the Natural Products Expo West Trade Show in Anaheim Calif.

The new packaging design embodies The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's unwavering passion for single origin coffee, which has driven the company to explore the farthest corners of the world in search of the finest specialty beans.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Unveils Premium Single Origin Coffee K-Cup® Pods

Sold in-café and through its online store, the all-new K-Cup® Pods come in a variety of flavors that are sending guests on a global journey, discovering the world one cup at a time. The K-Cup® Pods highlight the company's single origin beans that provide the same high-quality coffee that The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has been serving and roasting since 1963.

"At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, we ensure the exceptional quality of our coffee by carefully selecting it right from the source," said Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We know our guests also love enjoying our coffee at home. Our new K-Cup® Pods offer the perfect blend of convenience and freshness, ensuring a delightful cup every time."

The new Bali Blue Moon, Costa Rica, Columbia, Ethiopia, World Blend'63 and Mexico Organic K-Cup® Pods, feature single origin sourced beans that are full of the flavors of their regions and give existing and new guests a chance to experience the same great taste they know and love from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at home in a single-serve solution.

Each box includes 10 K-cup single serving pods and features:

Single Origin Bali Blue Moon : Gently nurtured in the lush Balinese highlands and expertly roasted in small batches, this dark roast delights with a fragrant toffee aroma, indulgent notes of chocolate and nuts, and a crisp black cherry finish.

: Gently nurtured in the lush Balinese highlands and expertly roasted in small batches, this dark roast delights with a fragrant toffee aroma, indulgent notes of chocolate and nuts, and a crisp black cherry finish. Single Origin Costa Rica: Crafted with beans from small, second and third generation family farms in Costa Rica from the finest high-altitude farms, this medium roast invigorates with fruity notes and a smooth finish.

Crafted with beans from small, second and third generation family farms in from the finest high-altitude farms, this medium roast invigorates with fruity notes and a smooth finish. Single Origin Colombia: A medium roast that is carefully cultivated for a silky-smooth flavor with a rich aroma of chestnut that gracefully wafts from each sip.

A medium roast that is carefully cultivated for a silky-smooth flavor with a rich aroma of chestnut that gracefully wafts from each sip. Singe Origin Ethiopia : A light roast sourced from the Ethiopian highlands. The beans are gently roasted in small batches to draw out their delicate floral, fruity aroma and mellow, smooth taste.

: A light roast sourced from the Ethiopian highlands. The beans are gently roasted in small batches to draw out their delicate floral, fruity aroma and mellow, smooth taste. Single Origin Mexico Organic: A dark roast originating from a single estate in Mexico's Sierra Madre range near Puerto Vallarta . These Arabica bourbon beans certified organic by OCIA and USDA, yield a robust flavor and fragrant aroma.

A dark roast originating from a single estate in range near . These Arabica bourbon beans certified organic by OCIA and USDA, yield a robust flavor and fragrant aroma. World Blend '63: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature premium medium roast that is crafted with the finest beans from five different single origin countries. This blend features caramelized aroma, velvety body with a bittersweet finish.

For 60 years, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has had an unwavering passion for craftmanship, quality and the creation of unique flavor experiences. From sourcing, to roasting locally, to in café preparation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's meticulous attention to detail at every step helps maintain the highest quality beans that results in premium flavor.

For more information, please visit https://store.coffeebean.com/collections/k-cup-pods.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Media Contacts

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf