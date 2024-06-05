The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Unveils New Summer Menu Featuring Boba in Coffee Offerings for the First Time Nationwide

The menu also showcases refreshing iced milk tea with boba and new matcha beverages.

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, a global specialty coffee and tea house, is excited to announce the launch of its summer menu, featuring four new beverages that showcase the delightful textures and tastes of boba pearls and matcha. Following last year's successful pilot at select cafes, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is making a nationwide splash with its innovative coffee and tea offerings.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's summer beverage menu featuring four new drinks: the Iced Matcha Cream Strawberry Latte, the Iced Matcha Cream Mango Latte, the Iced Brown Sugar Latte with Boba and the Iced Ceylon Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Boba.

"At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of flavor innovation and using the highest quality tea and coffee ingredients," said Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing, Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We're thrilled for guests to join us on our summer adventure of flavor with these bold and delicious boba and matcha beverages and experience the perfect blend of taste and texture. Boba is a fun and flavor-packed way for guests to build a customized beverage, including their favorite iced coffee or iced tea drink. So, how do you boba?"

With the global boba market projected to reach $4.78B by 2032, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is debuting brown sugar boba pearls, providing guests the opportunity to enhance their beverage experience with an added tasty texture. In addition, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is introducing brown sugar as a new flavor profile in its signature coffee beverages, available as an iced latte and more:

Iced Brown Sugar Latte with Boba - A blend of caramelized brown sugar infused with the brand's signature espresso and paired with chewy brown sugar boba pearls

Matcha continues to grow in popularity and is expected to reach a global market size of $5.07B by 2025. Sourced from the Japanese highlands, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium matcha is a vibrant green powdered tea renowned for its unique preparation and potent combination of caffeine and antioxidants.

Crafted with the highest quality matcha and building on its robust range of core teas, these beverages are a visual and taste sensation with layers of bright strawberry red or mango yellow, matcha green and white cream colors:

Iced Matcha Cream Strawberry Latte - A blend of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium matcha Tea, layered with strawberry puree, creamy whole milk, and decadent matcha cream cap

To celebrate summer and encourage guests to try the new beverages, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering loyalty members an exclusive 'Boba Happy Hour.' From Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 all day at cafes nationwide, guests can customize their favorite iced beverage by adding boba at no extra cost*.

Available now through August 20, guests can order the new boba and matcha beverages at local The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafes, online or through the mobile app. For more information about the new beverages and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

* Offer valid June 10-13, 2024. Valid for use only at U.S. participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® retail locations retail locations participating in The Coffee Bean® Rewards program. Store hours may vary. Offer for one dollars ($1.00) off the retail purchase price of one (1) any sized handcrafted beverage with Boba. Must utilize The Coffee Bean® Rewards app to redeem offer. Offer does not apply to ready-to-drink bottled beverages or applicable sales tax. Limit one (1) offer per customer, per transaction, per day. Promotional offer must be presented at time of purchase. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion, rewards or discount. Not valid on previous purchases. No cash value, except where required by law. No substitutions. No rainchecks. Company reserves the right to withdraw, or change, the offer's terms and conditions at any time, at Company's discretion, and without notice. While supplies last. ©2024 Super Magnificent Coffee Company Ireland Limited doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. All rights reserved.

