The College Football Playoff National Championship Gets the Big Screen Treatment at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are on sale to watch the top two teams face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Regal's big screen livestream of the Michigan Wolverines versus the Washington Huskies will be available at over 130 theatres across the country.

On New Year's Day, No. 1 Michigan defeated No. 4 Alabama in overtime of the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential while No. 2 Washington bested No. 3 Texas in another close contest at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, creating a movie-worthy matchup between two undefeated college football powerhouses.

"The spectacle of this championship game between the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines deserves to be seen in a stadium-style atmosphere with tailgate-ready food and drink on a jumbotron-sized screen," said Stuart Crane, VP of Film at Regal. "Through our partnership with the Theater Sports Network, our college football loving guests get access to the year's premiere athletic event at more than 130 Regal locations."

Use your giant foam finger to secure your seat at a participating Regal theatre for what will be one of the year's most-anticipated sporting events! General admission is priced at $19.99 with a reduced rate of $14.99 available to Unlimited subscribers. Download the Regal mobile app or visit us online at REGmovies.com to purchase tickets or to see a list of participating theatres.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

About Theater Sports Network:
Theater Sports Network partners with media rights owners and cinema operators to bring live sporting events to global audiences on movie theater screens. Theater Sports Network is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information visit theatersportsnetwork.com or [email protected].

