The College of Health Care Professions Named as San Antonio Express-News 2020 Top Workplace Winner

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), a trailblazer in the delivery of allied health education that offers accredited stackable degree and certificate programs aligned to the region's fastest-growing healthcare fields, has been named The San Antonio Express-News Top Workplace winner. This is the third year in a row CHCP's San Antonio and South San Antonio campuses were recognized on the Top Workplace list.

"This award highlights the hard work of the entire San Antonio team whose leadership inspires and motivates students to achieve their career goals," said Eric Bing, chief executive officer of CHCP. "Our faculty and staff are the bedrock of our work to help aspiring professionals find success in careers throughout their lives."

CHCP was recently featured on the podcast, A Model to Watch , where Bing discusses student wellbeing during the pandemic, how CHCP has designed its credentials to be stackable and the ways higher education can better serve adult students. Founded by physicians, CHCP is committed to providing students with a clear link between training and career, partnering with over 1000 employers and community partners to prepare and place students in meaningful work.

"We are proud of our work to create an engaging environment for learners, faculty, staff and employer partners," said Rene Candelaria, President of CHCP San Antonio. "This positive recognition encourages our team to continue our innovative practices as we provide excellent services and support to our students during these difficult times."

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

