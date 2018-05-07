The Colony Group Names Three New Principals

"It is my privilege to work with exemplary people like Aaron, Rob and Alex, and I congratulate them on their promotion to Principals of The Colony Group. Their many and diverse contributions to our clients and our company are nothing short of invaluable," said Michael Nathanson, Chairman, CEO and President of The Colony Group.

Aaron Bock , CFA is a Manager of Public Market Strategies and a Senior Research Analyst. He is responsible for oversight of The Colony Group's mutual fund, exchange-traded fund, and separately managed account strategies. Aaron holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Syracuse University .

, JD, LLM is a Senior Wealth Advisor and provides a broad range of comprehensive wealth management services to clients, with expertise in areas that include cross-border taxation as well as risk-mitigation strategies, investments, and private equity. Robert is a graduate of , earned a JD from the and has an LLM in taxation from the Graduate Tax Program. Alex Hock , JD/MBA, CFA is a Senior Wealth Advisor and brings a diverse background in business, financial, and legal practice to help develop wealth enhancement and preservation strategies for the company's high-net-worth clients. Alex earned his MBA and JD from the University of Notre Dame and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm with approximately $8 billion in assets under management and approximately 140 employees in offices in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Maryland. Founded in 1986, The Colony Group provides high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, professional athletes, business owners and entrepreneurs, professionals, and institutions with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass the full suite of financial counseling services, including tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, and cash and risk management. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com.

