The Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education Awards Accreditation to Ameritech College of Healthcare's Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Nursing Programs

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritech College of Healthcare, one of Utah's top nursing institutions, received re-accreditation for its Bachelor of Science (BSN) and initial accreditation for its Master of Science (MSN) nursing programs by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency which contributes to the improvement of the public's health. The Commission ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. The Commission serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices.

"Receiving this accreditation milestone for our BSN and MSN programs is a welcomed recognition of the quality of our educational offering," said Sherry Jones, President and CEO Ameritech College of Healthcare. "I'm proud of our talented faculty for their dedication to our students and quality of education. This accreditation speaks volumes to their day-to-day work."

Ameritech's BSN program accreditation has been renewed and extended to June 30, 2031. And the MSN program was granted initial accreditation and extended to June 30, 2026.

For more information about Ameritech and its diverse programs, please visit www.ameritech.edu .

About Ameritech College of Healthcare

Ameritech College of Healthcare was established in 1979, committed to creating learning environments that create skilled and confident health professionals. Over the past several decades, thousands of graduates have chosen Ameritech to assist them with their career transition into nursing and other healthcare fields.

The college is known for its combination of speed and academic rigor. With fast-paced programs, students who graduate from Ameritech are well-prepared for their career, have leading licensure pass rates, and one of the highest graduation rates in the state of Utah. The college offers programs in nursing and occupational health, with pre-licensure nursing pathways at the associate, bachelor, and master levels, as well as a post-licensure RN-BSN, BSN-MSN and an occupational therapy assisting program.

