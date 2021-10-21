The Company Store Celebrates 110 Years of All Things Comfort with Unveiling of 2022 Industry Report and Special Anniversary Sale

As a powerhouse in the world of textiles, The Company Store's long heritage, impeccable quality, and product expertise has positioned the brand as a leader within the industry, spearheading innovation, identifying trends, and ensuring a deep understanding of what Americans are passionate about when it comes to their homes. Now, with years of industry knowledge to guide them, The Company Store's 2022 Comfort Report, pulls insights from the brand's product development experts to showcase designs that have stood the test of time across the decades.

"The Company Store has been a go-to for generations of fans who rely on the quality of our products and look to our innovative designs to personalize their homes with comfort." said Corinne Bentzen, CEO of The Company Store. "Our Comfort Report highlights where we see this industry going in the foreseeable future and how we're creating products to meet those trends."

In addition to providing a behind-the-scenes look at how people will continue to build comfort and connection at home in 2022, The Company Store's Comfort Report features new consumer preference and behavior data relevant to home decor and textiles, much of which has shifted due to the pandemic. Access to the full report can be found by visiting The Company Store's 2022 Comfort Report , while a snapshot of the trends and data report include:

Sustainable Materials are Driving Purchase Decisions: When it comes to shopping, Americans are seeking textiles made from premium raw materials that are ethically sourced and make them feel good about their purchase and its reduced impact on the environment.

When it comes to shopping, Americans are seeking textiles made from premium raw materials that are ethically sourced and make them feel good about their purchase and its reduced impact on the environment. An overwhelming 87% of Americans say sustainability is a key purchase decision factor when making purchases for their bedroom, including a shocking 96% of those under 30.

High-Quality Products That Last Are Now A Priority, Especially Among Women: Consumers aren't willing to compromise on the high-standards they've become accustomed to from brands they trust.

Consumers aren't willing to compromise on the high-standards they've become accustomed to from brands they trust. 81% of U.S. women say they would rather buy something built to last, significantly more than the 74% of U.S. men who say the same.

The Majority of Americans are Looking to Make Up for Lost Time Due to the Pandemic and Host Loved Ones: Throughout 2022, holidays will happily be revived as friends and families plan to celebrate together to build traditions through comfort and connection.

Throughout 2022, holidays will happily be revived as friends and families plan to celebrate together to build traditions through comfort and connection. 73% said they want to make up for time lost with loved ones during the pandemic but 69% of consumers in the survey said their homes aren't fully ready for guests this holiday season.

For those who want to shop the top trends for 2022, The Company Store is offering an exclusive special for three days only from Thursday, October 21 - Saturday, October 23, where visitors will receive 30% off any 1 item with a minimum purchase of 2 items (exclusions apply; see thecompanystore.com/promo-exclusions for details). The Comfort Report's trends include sustainability, pets as part of the family, tradition, patterns, and colors, and will feature popular items such as the Company Conscious Down Alternative Comforter , Legends Hotel Relaxed Linen Duvet Cover , Legends Hotel Regal Egyptian Cotton Bath Towels and the LaCrosse Pet Sleeping Bag .

Click here to explore The Company Store's full, 2022 Comfort Report and to visit the 110 Anniversary Sale Website.

