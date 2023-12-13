The Comparably Awards Recognize Cordial with Placements in 3 Categories

Martech leader earns placements in the Best CEO, Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women categories

SAN DIEGO , Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies, has been recognized by the Comparably Awards in three categories: Best CEO, Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women. Garnering recognition in three separate categories highlights the strength of Cordial's leadership and employees, and thus its company culture, cementing its standing as a leader in the marketing technology space.

"The strength of our employees and our incredible leadership team have enabled our ascent to the forefront of martech," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "Comparably's recognition shines a light on what should drive all of us: people. Success comes when we put people first, and Cordial's people are second to none and will always be a key differentiator. As CEO, I'm just one piece of the puzzle, but take my responsibility seriously to lead by example in all things. Ranking as a best CEO among such an impressive line-up of leaders is something I'm grateful for and don't take lightly."

Comparably chooses to honor organizations based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers. The final data set includes 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies. Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location and education — it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation.

Swift founded Cordial nearly a decade ago and continues to lead the brand as CEO, ranking 48th in the Best CEO category for companies with 500 employees or fewer. Additionally, Cordial placed 33rd in Best Company Culture and 31st in Best Company for Women .

These recognitions mark the most recent accolades in Cordial's momentous year. In November, for the second consecutive year, Cordial's 225% revenue growth led to its ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 . Earlier this year, Cordial unveiled the first part of its AI roadmap — new generative, predictive and prescriptive AI solutions transforming how marketers approach their work. Additionally, the company signed several key enterprise customers and added talented and experienced new C-suite and executive members.

