The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US Fell Slightly in January

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US inched down by 0.1% in January 2026 to 97.5 (2016=100), following a 0.2% decline in December. Overall, the LEI fell by 1.3% over the six-month period from July 2025 to January 2026, half the rate of decline compared to its –2.6% contraction over the previous six months (January to July 2025).

"The U.S. LEI fell further in January, as consumer expectations retreated again and building permits softened," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "While the topline LEI continues to signal headwinds to economic activity, the strengths among its components on the six-month basis were widespread for three straight months (November 2025–January 2026), with 7 out of 10 components advancing. As the latest LEI data do not yet reflect the impact from war in Iran, The Conference Board revised GDP growth down by 0.1 ppt to 2.0% y/y for 2026, which will be lower than growth in 2025."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US rose by 0.3% in January 2026 to 115.3 (2016=100), after an increase of 0.2% in December. Overall, the CEI expanded by 0.3% over the six-month period from July 2025 to January 2026, after also expanding 0.3% over the previous six months. The CEI's four component indicators—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing and trade sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. All components improved in January, with manufacturing and trade sales being estimated for the month.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the US increased by 0.3% to 120.0 (2016=100) in January 2026, more than reversing its 0.2% decline in December. As a result, the LAG's six-month change turned positive—at 0.5% growth—for the first time since October 2025.

The next release will be announced at later date based on data releases from Census Bureau.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes



2025

2026

6-Month

November December January Jul to Jan Leading Index 97.8

97.6

97.5 p



Percent Change -0.3

-0.2

-0.1

-1.3

Diffusion 60.0

50.0

60.0

70.0

Coincident Index 114.8

115.0

115.3 p



Percent Change 0.1

0.2

0.3

0.3

Diffusion 75.0

62.5

100.0

87.5

Lagging Index 119.8 r 119.6

120.0 p



Percent Change 0.0 r -0.2 r 0.3

0.5

Diffusion 28.6

35.7

57.1

28.6

p Preliminary r Revised c Corrected Source: The Conference Board Indexes equal 100 in 2016







About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US

The composite economic indexes are key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. Comprised of multiple independent indicators, the indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component.

The CEI reflects current economic conditions and is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive tool that anticipates—or "leads"—turning points in the business cycle by around seven months.

The ten components of the Leading Economic Index® for the US are:

Average weekly hours in manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials

ISM ® Index of New Orders

Index of New Orders Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits for new private housing units

S&P 500 ® Index of Stock Prices

Index of Stock Prices Leading Credit Index ™

Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate)

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

The four components of the Coincident Economic Index® for the US are:

Payroll employment

Personal income less transfer payments

Manufacturing and trade sales

Industrial production

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org

SOURCE The Conference Board