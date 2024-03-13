THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK AND MUSEUM OF CREATIVE HUMAN ART ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AND FIRST ART EXHIBITION, COSMIC GLOW

PENINSULA, Ohio, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) is pleased to announce an innovative new partnership with Arts Organization in Residence Museum of Creative Human Art (MOCHA). Through this new partnership, MOCHA will curate exhibitions in The Gallery as well as provide arts programming and support integration of the arts into the visitor experience throughout 2024. The residency is funded through the Conservancy for CVNP's Arts in the Park initiative, which is generously supported by the Ohio Arts Council, The Lehner Family Foundation, Akron Community Foundation through the Community Wish Book initiative, Sally and Larry Sears, as well as Richard and Jean Hoffman.

The first new art exhibition curated by MOCHA is Cosmic Glow, featuring the work of five Northeast Ohio artists. The exhibition opens March 30, 2024, and is inspired by the transformative potential of the upcoming total solar eclipse.

"The artists in this exhibition truly demonstrate how color, material and composition all impact our perception," said MOCHA leadership Antwoine Washington and Michael Russell II. "Through this grouping of artwork, we can closely observe the individual elements of the eclipse to better understand it, deconstructing it into sun, moon, light, and shadow. We hope you will stop by The Gallery to experience Cosmic Glow."

The Gallery Details

Location: 1565 Boston Mills Road in Peninsula

Dates: March 30, 2024 – May 27, 2024

Times: 11am – 3pm Friday – Sunday

Special Hours: March 30 – April 7, 11am – 3pm daily and April 8, 8am – 6pm

Website: www.forcvnp.org/gallery

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at www.forcvnp.org.

About Museum of Creative Human Art

The Museum of Creative Human Art employs a character-based approach to connect creative expression with education and personal development. In addition to providing a space for underserved youth to learn, connect, create, and share, they also offer exhibition opportunities for professional and emerging artists. At its core, their work focuses on cultivating conscientiousness, moral agency, core values, and social attitudes essential for individuals to make meaningful contributions to society. Learn more at www.creativehumanart.com.

SOURCE Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park