THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES ITS ANNUAL EVENTS SUPPORTING TRAILS IN OHIO'S NATIONAL PARK

Elevation and Topography to be held June 21 and 22

PENINSULA, Ohio, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) will welcome guests to an extraordinary evening in the park when it hosts Elevation on June 21 and Topography on June 22. Both events are at iconic Indigo Lake, located off Riverview Road. Proceeds go toward the Trails Now Fund, which provides support for trail maintenance, visitor amenities, and new trailheads within Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Since the events began more than 12 years ago, Topography and Elevation have raised nearly $1.4 million for the park's more than 125 miles of trails.

"Our signature fundraisers, Elevation and Topography, are each a one-of-a-kind experience for people to come together and support the trails we love in our national park," said Dan Blakemore, vice president of philanthropy, for the Conservancy for CVNP. "We look forward to seeing you at these memorable events to enjoy time with good friends, great food, scenic views of Indigo Lake, live music, and campfires under the stars."

Elevation Topography A one-of-a-kind summer night that steps off with trail mix to complement your short hike to Indigo Lake. The party welcomes you with a steel drum band, activities in the meadow, a casual dinner via food trucks with beer and wine. The evening continues with dancing under the stars to Abby Normal and the Detroit Lean along with s'mores around the campfire. The evening begins at Howe Meadow with a short hike up a wooded path, a welcome cocktail in hand, and live music in the air. The trail ends at Indigo Lake, where you will enjoy a curated selection of hors d'oeuvres leading up to a one-of-a-kind dining experience with special wine pairings. Then, finish the evening with sweet bites around a crackling campfire. Evening catered by Spice Catering Co. Date: Friday, June 21, 2024 Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Time: 6:30pm – 11:00pm Time: 6:30pm – 11:00pm Cost: $100 per member ticket or $160 per non-member ($25 and $85, respectively, tax deductible) Cost: $350 per person ($130 tax deductible) For Tickets: www.forcvnp.org/elevation For Tickets: www.forcvnp.org/topography





For sponsorship opportunities for Elevation and Topography, please contact Dan Blakemore, vice president of philanthropy, at [email protected]. For questions about the events or to register to attend, contact [email protected] or call Jess Livers, philanthropy operations & membership manager, at 330-657-2909 ext. 166.

Sponsors To Date for Elevation

Presenting Sponsor: The Davey Tree Expert Company; Peak: Cargill; Cascade Subaru; R. Mark Daye; Eddy's Bike Shop; E&H Ace Hardware; The Sherwin-Williams Company; and Western Reserve Racing; Summit: ForTec Medical; and KeyBank; Base: American Farmland Trust; Dan and Maria Blakemore; and Mark and Stacey Rusher.

Sponsors To Date for Topography

For All Times: ForTec Medical; HZW Environmental Consultants; Marcus Thomas LLC; and Tom and Diane Tyrrell; For All Seasons: AB Bernstein/Karyn Sullivan; Akron Children's; Buckeye Elm Contracting; Cargill; Cascade Subaru; Gilbane; Heidelberg Distributing Company; Michelle and Dan Johnson; Kastner Westman and Wilkins, LLC; James and Diana Snider; and Welty; For All Trails: The J.M. Smucker Co.; and Western Reserve Racing.

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at www.forcvnp.org.

