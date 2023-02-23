THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES ITS ANNUAL EVENTS SUPPORTING TRAILS IN OHIO'S NATIONAL PARK

Elevation and Topography to be held June 16 and 17

PENINSULA, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) will welcome guests to an unparalleled evening in the park when it hosts Elevation on June 16 and Topography on June 17. This year, both events will be held at a new location within CVNP: iconic Indigo Lake, located off Riverview Road in the heart of the park. Proceeds from both events will support the Trails Now Fund, which provides immediate assistance for trail maintenance and priority trail projects in CVNP. Since the events began more than 11 years ago, Topography and Elevation have raised nearly $1.3 million for the park's more than 125 miles of trails.

Indigo Lake at sunset. Photo by: Bindiganavale Vijayaraman.

"Elevation and Topography bring people together for a one-of-a-kind evening in our national park," said Laura Pulliam, event chair for Topography. "What could be better than taking in the scenic view of Indigo Lake while listening to amazing live music and indulging in gourmet food prepared by one of the region's leading chefs? This is an opportunity to show support for the Conservancy and its work to provide immediate assistance for trail projects within CVNP while enjoying a unique evening under the stars."

Elevation Topography Join us for a one-of-a-kind summer celebration with hiking, trail mix bar, casual dinner buffet, live music, dancing, and s'mores around the campfire! The evening begins with a gentle hike up a wooded trail while enjoying music and cocktails. The trail leads to Indigo Lake where you will experience an amazing selection of hors d'oeuvres and extraordinary dining event. Finish the evening with good friends and a cocktail relaxing around the campfire. Evening catered by Spice Catering Co. Date: Friday, June 16, 2023 Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 6:30pm – 11:00pm Time: 6:30pm – 11:00pm Cost: $95 per member ticket or $125 per non-member ($45 and $75, respectively, tax deductible) Cost: $300 per person ($200 tax deductible) For Tickets: www.forcvnp.org/elevation For Tickets: www.forcvnp.org/topography





For sponsorship opportunities for Elevation and Topography, please contact Dan Blakemore, director of philanthropy, at [email protected]. For questions about the events or to register to attend, contact [email protected] or call Jess Livers, philanthropy operations & membership manager, at 330-657-2909 ext. 166.

Sponsors To Date for Elevation

Peak: Cascade Subaru; The Davey Tree Expert Company; E&H Ace Hardware; The Sherwin-Williams Company; The J.M. Smucker Co.; and Western Reserve Racing; Summit: ForTec Medical and Lisa Foster.

Sponsors To Date for Topography

For All Times: ForTec Medical; HZW Environmental Consultants; and The J.M. Smucker Co.; For All Seasons: Cascade Subaru; Chilcote Dohnal & Tizzano LLP; Connor Foundation; The Davey Tree Expert Company; Heidelberg Distributing Company; and Tom and Diane Tyrrell.

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at www.forcvnp.org.

