the COOL company Strengthens Market Position with Acquisition of ADventori

Coming hot on the heels of the COOL company's comprehensive rebrand announcement last week, this strategic move marks another significant step in the COOL company's expansion strategy, having recently acquired other innovators in fields such as franchise-marketing, connected TV (CTV) attribution, and more.

This technology, which is becoming increasingly essential for advertisers, allows ADventori clients to GET PERSONAL — creating a curated experience that is honed to connect with individual customers online.

"Many people in our industry understand either the business side or the technical side of adtech. There are few executive powerhouses in our industry that understand the business side, the depth of the technical adtech ecosystem, and where the industry is headed. Pierre-Antoine and the ADventori team are absolute geniuses. That is reflected in what they have built in ADventori and how they have been able to empower amazing brands like Disney, Airfrance, Hyundai, Mcdonalds and many others. Joining forces with ADventori is like bringing together the best Jedi knights from StarWars and the greatest swordsmen from Game of Thrones onto one team. What we can do together will be dynamic!" said Zack Dugow, Founder and CEO of the COOL company.

ADventori is widely recognized for its innovative Creative Management Platform (CMP), and Dynamic Creative Optimizations, which empower advertisers to create personalized and impactful advertising campaigns across digital channels, while reducing creative costs thanks to automation and AI.

Their advanced technology enables tailored ad experiences that resonate with audiences on a deeper level, which was one of the driving forces behind this acquisition — and part of a steady progression as the COOL company assembles a complete, vertically-integrated enterprise.

A short timeline of this growth includes:

2020: the COOL company acquires Squawk-It, an online commenting platform that has evolved into the flagship COOL Comments product.

Each of these acquisitions empower the COOL company with more reach, flexibility, and crossover service offerings, bringing endless possibilities to a wider customer base: as Balihoo's franchise clients team up with COOL Media's CTV offerings, or publishers utilizing OKO Digital for monetization take advantage of Insticator's user-engagement products.

The integration of ADventori into this ecosystem is expected to foster additional, powerful synergies among these brands, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and client growth.

"We see tremendous potential for synergies among our brands," added Pierre-Antoine Durgeat, founder of ADventori. "The marriage of ADventori's personal approach with, for example, Balihoo's franchise clients and COOL Media's CTV offerings will enable us to offer comprehensive solutions and superior results for our clients."

Founded in 2009, ADventori has established itself as a key player in the digital advertising industry, serving a diverse clientele — including such heavy-hitters like Coca Cola, Air France, Renault, and Disneyland. This personalized experience allows advertisers to make precise adjustments to their messaging on the fly, creating better ads with a greater impact.

"We've met our clients' needs by offering non-intrusive ads with better messaging," Durgeat said, "With our technology in play, we are able to give viewers fewer ads that work more-effectively, leading to a better viewing experience at home, and better conversions as well."

"This goal dovetails perfectly with the COOL company mission of a better experience, and we're excited at the ways our brands will reinforce and fuel one another in the coming months," Durgeat added.

The acquisition of ADventori brings exciting new opportunities, and both teams are working collaboratively on integration plans to ensure a seamless transition for clients and partners. For more information about the COOL company and its acquisition strategy, please visit cool.co .

About the COOL company

At the COOL company, we believe in creating a win-win environment where everyone benefits. We are committed to ensuring users, publishers, franchisees, and advertisers all have a better experience and achieve more than they ever thought possible through our innovation, advanced AI, groundbreaking advertising technology, and teams of inspired experts. Our every move, expansion, acquisition, and upgrade is done to provide that better experience for an ever-growing list of satisfied clients and users all over the world.

Brands under the COOL company include Insticator, an engagement platform for publishers, Balihoo, a complete advertising management platform for franchise and network businesses, COOL Media, a managed service solution for agencies and brands to reach and measure audiences, and OKO Digital, delivering website and app publishers everything they need to maximize their ad revenue.

Collectively, the COOL company reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Kohler, Suzuki, Acer, Pearle Vision, Trek, Brita, Viking Cruises, MLB, Playmaker, Blitz, Evolve Media, and more. Under the former umbrella of Insticator, the COOL company was a proud 7x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a 2x recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500, recognized on Crain's New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday's Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek's Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

About ADventori

ADventori is a data-driven, creative ad server whose mission is to personalize, automate, measure and optimize advertising. Advertisers, creative agencies, media and DSPs rely on our platform to improve the efficiency of digital placements (banners, mobile, video, social ads, CTV, landing page, native ads, DOOH) by integrating real-time data from the advertisers, or publisher sites. Our ads adapt to targeting, deploying both a relevant message to the user and a higher level of campaign performance for the advertiser and the publisher. All of this is backed by an expert team providing quality, tailored service for every client.

https://www.adventori.com/en/

