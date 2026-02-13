The Coordinating Center Announced as Statewide Case Management Provider for Maryland's Medical Day Care Services Waiver

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coordinating Center, a statewide leader in person-centered care coordination, is proud to announce its appointment as a case management provider for the Medical Day Care Services Waiver Program, administered by the Maryland Department of Health. Eligible Medicaid participants are now able to choose The Coordinating Center for case management services that support their health, independence, and community engagement.

The Medical Day Care Services Waiver provides community-based care for individuals who meet nursing facility level of care, offering services such as skilled nursing, therapy, meals, transportation, and social work support in licensed day care centers operating five to seven days a week.

"We are honored to expand our services to include the Medical Day Care Services Waiver," said Dr. Teresa Titus-Howard, President and CEO, The Coordinating Center. "We are eager support individuals who would otherwise require institutional care, helping them remain in their communities with dignity, independence, and access to vital services. It aligns perfectly with our mission to help people achieve their aspirations for health, independence, and a meaningful community life."

Tanjen Walker, an accomplished human services professional with over 34 years of experience and winner of The Coordinating Center's 2025 Compassionate Leadership Award, has been promoted to Program Director, Medical Day Care Services Waiver program. Ms. Walker has been a valued member of The Coordinating Center for 19 years, most recently serving as Regional Program Manager for Community First Programs. Ms. Walker's extensive leadership experience, deep commitment to quality care management, and collaborative approach make her exceptionally well-suited to lead this new initiative. In her new role, Ms. Walker will oversee program operations, ensure contract compliance, and guide the Medical Day Care case management team in delivering high-quality case management services to Marylanders across the state.

"Tanjen Walker is a thoughtful and strategic leader who brings decades of experience and a deep commitment to quality care management. Her promotion to Program Director, Medical Day Care Services Waiver, is a testament to her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the individuals and families we serve," said Sharyn King, Senior Vice President, Population Health, The Coordinating Center.

As a nonprofit organization serving Marylanders since 1983, The Coordinating Center brings decades of experience in community-based care coordination across Medicaid, Medicare, and other programs. Participants in the waiver program will have the freedom to choose their case management provider, and The Coordinating Center encourages informed decision-making without pressure.

ABOUT THE COORDINATING CENTER

Your Health, Your Journey. Our Priority. TM

Founded in 1983, The Coordinating Center has been a leader in care management, delivering person-centered support to individuals with disabilities and complex medical needs. Its mission is to partner with people of all ages and abilities and those who support them to achieve their goals for independence, health, and meaningful community living.

For more information visit coordinatingcenter.org.

Contact:

Renée Dain

SVP, Communications and External Affairs

410.987.1048

SOURCE The Coordinating Center