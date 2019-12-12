The Cordish Companies and FanDuel Group Enter into Strategic Partnership

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and FanDuel Group today announced a strategic partnership to bring FanDuel's fantasy and sports betting operations to Cordish's Live! Casino & Hotel and Entertainment Districts properties throughout the country.

The partnership brings together The Cordish Companies' market leadership in the development and operation of highly acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations with FanDuel's top brand and industry-leading sports betting platform. Cordish Live! properties welcome over 55 million visitors a year and are among the highest profile destinations in the country. With over 8.5 million customers and presence across 45 states, FanDuel Group operates the biggest retail sportsbook in the world and America's #1 online sportsbook.

"We are excited to partner with FanDuel to bring our customers the premier sports betting experience in the country, including unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities that will only be available at Live! properties," stated Joseph Weinberg, Principal of The Cordish Companies.

"With ten decades of experience, The Cordish Companies have created the model for world-class integrated sports, gaming, entertainment and hospitality destinations," stated Matt King, CEO FanDuel Group. "This partnership allows us to capitalize on the incredible success of sports betting to date and bring FanDuel's top sports betting operations to Cordish destinations across the United States."

The partnership will first come to life in Pennsylvania, where the companies plan to bring FanDuel Sportsbooks to Cordish's Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino in Westmoreland County. The partnership will also come to life through Live! Entertainment Districts throughout the country. The companies will pursue sports betting licenses and online gaming opportunities in Maryland, Washington D.C., and other jurisdictions across the United States as sports betting expands across the country.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-­‐‑ purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

