The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital Nationally Recognized by Healthgrades for Orthopedic and Spine Care in 2024

Recognized with Six Clinical Achievements from Healthgrades

PHOENIX, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital, a multi-award winning musculoskeletal specialty hospital in Phoenix, announced today it has achieved numerous accolades for clinical excellence, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. Among The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital's distinctions are Specialty Excellence Awards, placing the hospital in the top 10% of the nation for Joint Replacement and the top 5% in the nation for Patient Safety. These achievements place The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital in the upper echelon of hospitals nationally for specialty care and reflect the organization's commitment to consistently delivering the best care possible.

The list of Healthgrades awards and recognitions for 2024 include:

Joint Replacement Excellence Awards (5 years in a row)

Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement (5 years in a row)

Five Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement (6 Years in a row)

Five Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery (10 years in a row)

Patient Safety Excellence Award (4 years in a row)

Top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety (4 years in a row)

With these latest accolades, The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital has distinguished itself again by becoming the only hospital in Arizona to receive the Joint Replacement Excellence Award 5 years in a row, a 5-star rating for Total Knee Replacement 5 years in a row and a 5-star rating for Spinal Fusion Surgery 10 years in a row.

"Receiving these awards is a testament to the commitment of our expert teams to fulfill the mission and vision of our hospital on behalf of this community," said Eric Tomlon, MBA, MSHA, FACHE and CEO of The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital. "Over the last decade, we have been leading the way in Arizona to reduce costs and improve outcomes for musculoskeletal care. Through these efforts, The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital has become a recognized destination for orthopedic and spine care for patients both nationally and internationally. We are very proud of this recognition, as it validates the hard work and focus our employees, physicians and partners put in every day to make sure our patients have the best clinical outcomes and experience."

Healthgrades evaluates hospitals solely on clinical outcomes: risk-adjusted mortality and complications. By focusing on what matters most, patient outcomes, Healthgrades ratings provide critical feedback for both patients and hospitals. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades gives consumers the information they need to find a hospital that excels in providing the care they need. And, by shining a light on strengths and weaknesses, Healthgrades ratings help direct hospitals to opportunities for clinical improvement. The 2024 hospital assessment evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 35 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top performers.

The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed that the variation in performance among hospitals continues to widen, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. From 2020 through 2022, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals, on average, 215,667 lives could potentially have been saved, and 149,521 patients could have avoided potential complications.*

"Healthgrades congratulates The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital for being a national leader and demonstrating a deep commitment to providing high-quality care to all patients," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. "Your dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts have not only set you apart but have also positively impacted the lives of countless patients."

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital

Our unique approach to patient care allows our physicians and staff to become experts in the most advanced orthopedic surgical procedures to ensure patients receive the best results for their conditions.

All we do is orthopedics. This singular focus means our physicians are among the best in Arizona, and with nurse-patient ratios lower than most hospitals, our staff can be more attentive and responsive to your needs. We are continually updating our technology to provide patients with the most advanced surgical techniques to address their orthopedic conditions and improve their quality of life.

The hospital is owned and managed by Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), a physician-managed company focused on transforming the patient care experience and improving the practice of medicine. HOPCo uniquely manages orthopedic practices and hospital service lines across the country to enhance the experience for patients and physicians. Through management of the entire continuum of care, patients receive the right evidence-based care at the right time and in the right place.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.

SOURCE Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company