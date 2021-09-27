The Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration Partners with Infor

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration, a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning property tucked into Cornell University's vibrant campus and overlooking downtown Ithaca and Cayuga Lake, New York, has decided to implement key Infor Hospitality applications to meet and exceed modern guest expectations. These applications include Infor HMS, Infor EzRMS, and Infor Sales & Catering.

Infor HMS is a hotel property management system (PMS) built in the cloud that provides hospitality organizations with a reliable hub for operations, tools to create clarity around business data, and the ability to establish a solid foundation to consistently deliver a superior guest experience. Infor EzRMS is a cloud-based hotel revenue management software solution that automatically calculates demand and revenue forecasts, while recommending appropriate selling strategies. Deep-learning algorithms dynamically recognize patterns to ensure optimal and accurate business forecasts, pricing, and selling strategies to maximize yield and profit. Lasty, Infor Sales & Catering automates the entire event booking process—from initial inquiry to the final invoice.

"The hospitality industry is continuing to adopt modern technology solutions to optimize operations, deliver a superior guest experience, and meet the challenges of a constantly evolving hospitality space," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "Thousands of global hotel and resort brands leverage Infor's powerful hospitality cloud solutions to strengthen communication throughout different teams and departments to optimize guest experiences for the future."

Learn more about Infor Hospitality solutions: https://www.infor.com/solutions/hospitality

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

[email protected]

312-662-2135

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

Copyright ©2021 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

