The Cornerstone Group joins Integrity to access additional resources to increase growth and serve more Americans

John Kight, together with his wife, Kim, founded The Cornerstone Group with the vision to help agents find the financial freedom and fulfillment that personally drew them to the insurance industry. Their relationship-focused approach to insurance has allowed John and Kim to work with agents in helping thousands of Americans find the best life insurance and annuity products for their needs. In 2021, The Cornerstone Group will produce more than $35 million in annual paid premium.

"By bringing strong companies and leaders together, we are building a platform positioned to provide more value to agents and carriers — and that helps us serve more Americans with their insurance needs," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "John Kight is one of the most inspirational leaders in the insurance industry. I've watched him recruit and train some of the best in our business over the past decade, and I'm honored to now call him a partner."

As an Integrity partner, The Cornerstone Group will gain access to Integrity's exclusive product development, as well as data and reporting tools that will empower them to grow their organization even faster and with greater scale. Centralized business functions like human resources, accounting, IT, compliance, legal and a full-service marketing suite give teams the bandwidth to focus their energies on areas of greatest impact. The Cornerstone Group also joins Integrity's rapidly expanding partner network, where they can access advice, strategy and innovative solutions.

"When we first heard about Integrity's vision for the insurance industry, it felt like we had been working toward this partnership our whole lives," said John Kight, Owner and CEO of The Cornerstone Group. "Not only will Integrity's resources give us support to maximize our growth, but each Integrity partner brings a level of excellence that will have a direct impact on our business."

The Cornerstone Group will be able to utilize the preeminent skill sets of fellow Integrity partners and industry leaders. They include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as Connexion Point and SeniorCare Benefits call centers.

"Integrity is innovating the insurance industry and making it easier for more Americans to get better insurance than ever before," added Kim Kight, Owner of The Cornerstone Group. "We're excited to be a part of those efforts and to see where our partnership with Integrity goes — this will certainly change our future."

"The Kight family has already built a remarkable company on a foundation of hard work and high standards," continued Adams. "At Integrity, we believe in the same approach to finding success, which is part of what makes this partnership a seamless fit for our team. We know that The Cornerstone Group's focus is on their agents. Now, with Integrity's array of resources and support, their agents will be better positioned for success."

Additionally, The Cornerstone Group employees will gain meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"We put great importance on being able to take care of our entire team — they are like family to us," continued John Kight. "I was thrilled to learn that Integrity treats their staff and partners the same way. The opportunity for our employees to take part in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan is a significant demonstration of Integrity's commitment to their core values and a testament to the good work they do."

For more information about The Cornerstone Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/CornerstoneGroup.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 345,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About The Cornerstone Group

The Cornerstone Group, headquartered in Wake Forest, North Carolina, has created positive insurance experiences by prioritizing agent success and well-being. John and Kim Kight have found success helping to protect thousands of Americans with life insurance and annuity products. Through partnerships with the industry's best carriers, The Cornerstone Group has a portfolio of products that gives agents the ability to provide much needed protection to families across America. In 2021, the organization will produce more than $35 million in annual paid premium. For more information, visit www.johnkight.com.

