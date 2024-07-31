THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS NOW INTEGRATED INTO MGM REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM

Resort's addition to MGM Rewards portfolio allows members to earn and redeem at one of Las Vegas' preeminent luxury destinations

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is now officially integrated into MGM Rewards, allowing members to earn and redeem MGM Rewards at one of the world's most distinctive luxury resorts while also creating a seamless loyalty experience throughout all MGM Resorts' destinations, in Las Vegas and nationwide.

"This marks an important milestone for The Cosmopolitan as we become fully integrated into MGM Rewards, introducing our resort amenities to a broad new audience while offering our loyal guests unparalleled access to iconic destinations across Las Vegas," said Sean Lanni, President and COO of The Cosmopolitan. "We're looking forward to welcoming MGM Rewards members from our Las Vegas and regional markets who now have the ability to earn and redeem at The Cosmopolitan as they enjoy the resort's exceptional accommodations, dining, entertainment, slots and table games."

Former Identity members of The Cosmopolitan can now unlock perks at over 20 MGM Resorts' properties nationwide including access to more than 40,000 hotel rooms and luxury suites, over 400 restaurants and bars and world-class entertainment offerings. With the integration, MGM Rewards members with select Tier Status are invited to enjoy their enhanced tier benefits at The Cosmopolitan, including priority access lines, waived resort fees, air travel credits, dining credits and cruise offers.

Anil Mansukhani, VP of Loyalty for MGM Resorts, said, "Integrating this beloved resort into MGM Rewards enhances our ability to deliver unforgettable moments and unprecedented access for our members at one of the most celebrated resorts in the city. This is an exciting step in the program's continued evolution as we deliver a truly seamless loyalty experience throughout all of our resorts nationwide."

Identity Points accumulated in The Cosmopolitan's former Identity rewards program through July 29 have been transferred to those members' MGM Rewards accounts as MGM Rewards Points and SLOT DOLLARS® and members immediately qualify for FREEPLAY offers, promotions and discounted rooms at all MGM Resorts' destinations, consistent with program rules. Former Identity members who were not MGM Rewards members at the time of the integration simply need to activate their newly created MGM Rewards account, while those former Identity members who were existing MGM Rewards members at the time of the integration will see their balances updated in their existing MGM Rewards account.

To view the full tier-by-tier benefits for MGM Rewards, visit MGM Rewards Tier Benefits.

To view additional details about the program integration, visit the MGM Rewards FAQs.

The Cosmopolitan will continue its affiliation with Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection brand and participate as part of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, which was created as a result of a long-term licensing agreement between MGM Resorts and Marriott International announced in 2023.

All members can now visit the MGM Resorts website or download the MGM Rewards app to make hotel and dining reservations at The Cosmopolitan and track their MGM Rewards balances and Tier Status.

To sign up for MGM Rewards, visit https://bit.ly/MGMRewardsSignUp

About MGM Rewards

MGM Rewards is MGM Resorts International's premier lifestyle loyalty program that allows its 44 million members to earn benefits and rewards for virtually every dollar they spend throughout the company's domestic destinations in Las Vegas, Detroit, Atlantic City, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. MGM Rewards members have the benefit of earning MGM Rewards Points based on eligible non-gaming and gaming spend and redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays, and more. Additionally, seamless integration between MGM Rewards and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, unlocks even more benefits, including the ability to earn rewards for online BetMGM play, Tier Credits toward MGM Rewards tier advancement and access to tailored offers and real-world experiences across MGM Resorts and BetMGM. For more information, visit mgmrewards.com.

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort and casino that offers a decidedly different perspective. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan's distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Luxury amenities include a premier lineup of world-class culinary experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues; 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa, salon and fitness center; unrivaled pool district and an eclectic line-up of hand-selected boutiques. For more information visit: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

