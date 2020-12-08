The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican, A New Alliance Of Global Business Leaders, Launches Today

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican joins moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism. Tweet this

Speaking to the Guardians, Pope Francis said, "An economic system that is fair, trustworthy, and capable of addressing the most profound challenges facing humanity and our planet is urgently needed. You have taken up the challenge by seeking ways to make capitalism become a more inclusive instrument for integral human wellbeing."

The Guardians have already committed to hundreds of measurable actions, and Council members will make ongoing commitments to continue to advance inclusive capitalism. They will be accountable for their public commitments and invite businesses around the world to join. View the full list of actions being taken here .

"Capitalism has created enormous global prosperity, but it has also left too many people behind, led to degradation of our planet, and is not widely trusted in society," said Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Founder of the Council and Managing Partner of Inclusive Capital Partners. "This Council will follow the warning from Pope Francis to listen to 'the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor' and answer society's demands for a more equitable and sustainable model of growth."

Read what the Guardians of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican have to say here. The full list of Guardians is as follows:

Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard

Oliver Bäte, Chairman of the Board of Management, Allianz SE

Marc Benioff, Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder, Salesforce

Edward Breen, Executive Chairman, Dupont

Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation

Mark Carney, COP26 Financial Advisor to the Prime Minister, and United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance

Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EY

Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director, Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.

Roger Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer, TIAA

Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Founder and Managing Partner, Inclusive Capital Partners

Kenneth Frazier, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co., Inc.

Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

Marcie Frost, Chief Executive Officer, CalPERS

Alex Gorsky, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Angel Gurria, Secretary General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

(OECD)

Alfred Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Visa Inc.

William Lauder, Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies

Bernard Looney, Chief Executive Officer, BP

Fiona Ma, Treasurer, State of California

Hiro Mizuno, Member of the Board, Principles for Responsible Investment

Brian Moynihan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America

Deanna Mulligan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guardian Life Insurance Company of

America

Ronald P. O'Hanley, President and Chief Executive Officer, State Street Corporation

Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation

Tidjane Thiam, Board Member, Kering Group

Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation

Mark Weinberger, Former Chair and CEO of EY, and Board member of J&J, MetLife and Saudi Aramco

About the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican:

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican is a global nonprofit organization established under the auspices of the Vatican with the moral guidance of Pope Francis. Our mission is to harness the potential of the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted form of capitalism. The Council is led by a core group of global CEOs and public leaders, known as the Guardians for Inclusive Capitalism, who convene annually with the Vatican to advance the Council's mission. Further information can be found at www.inclusivecapitalism.com .

SOURCE Council for Inclusive Capitalism

Related Links

https://www.inclusivecapitalism.com

