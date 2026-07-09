The Craneware Group Introduces Medication Reimbursement Intelligence

Strategic framework for helping health systems navigate the growing financial complexity of modern medication reimbursement

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group (AIM: CRW.L), a leader in healthcare financial and operational performance solutions, today introduced Medication Reimbursement Intelligence, its strategic framework for helping health systems manage medication reimbursement as a connected financial system.

To learn more about Medication Reimbursement Intelligence and The Craneware Group's approach to the future of medication reimbursement, visit The Craneware Group.

Medication reimbursement is changing.

Evolving 340B reimbursement models, Medicare drug pricing requirements, third-party validation platforms, and increasing post-adjudication complexity are reshaping how medication revenue is validated, reconciled, and ultimately realized. What was once managed through a series of largely independent workflows has become a connected financial process that unfolds over time.

A New Era for Medication Reimbursement

Healthcare is entering an era where medication reimbursement must be managed as a financial system — not simply a series of reimbursement events.

Drawing on decades of experience helping more than 2,000 hospitals and health systems improve financial performance, The Craneware Group has observed a fundamental shift in how medication reimbursement is managed. Health systems are being asked to navigate more reimbursement models, more validation requirements, and more financial dependencies than ever before. Many organizations have responded by adding workflows, tools, and staff. While necessary, those approaches often increase fragmentation across systems, teams, and timelines — limiting financial visibility, increasing audit exposure, and making it more difficult to understand financial performance across the reimbursement process.

We believe the pace of change across medication reimbursement now warrants a common framework for understanding and managing this growing complexity.

Medication Reimbursement Intelligence is The Craneware Group's strategic framework for managing medication reimbursement as a connected financial system.

Rather than responding to each new reimbursement requirement independently, Medication Reimbursement Intelligence brings together validation, submission, reconciliation, financial oversight, and evolving reimbursement models into a more integrated approach to financial management. It reflects how The Craneware Group believes health systems will increasingly need to manage medication reimbursement as reimbursement models continue to evolve.

Advancing Medication Reimbursement Intelligence

"We believe medication reimbursement is entering a new era," said Keith Neilson, Chief Executive Officer of The Craneware Group. "Healthcare organizations are navigating growing complexity across reimbursement programs, validation requirements, and payment models. Medication Reimbursement Intelligence reflects our perspective that health systems need a more connected approach — one that brings financial clarity, operational consistency, and confidence to an increasingly complex reimbursement environment."

"Medication reimbursement is no longer a single transaction. It is a financial process that unfolds across multiple systems, stakeholders, and timelines," said Wyley McCoy, PharmD, SVP of Medication and Supply Portfolio at The Craneware Group. "Adding more workflows alone will not solve that complexity. Organizations need connected financial intelligence that helps them validate, reconcile, and manage reimbursement as an integrated financial process."

The Craneware Group is advancing Medication Reimbursement Intelligence through the continued development of Trisus® OneLink - Medication, an evolving capability within the Trisus® platform. Designed to support emerging reimbursement requirements, Trisus OneLink - Medication reflects The Craneware Group's commitment to helping health systems manage medication reimbursement through a more connected financial approach.

The Craneware Group will continue the conversation during the 340B Coalition Summer Conference, where the company will engage healthcare leaders on the future of medication reimbursement and share how its ongoing investments are helping shape this emerging approach.

About The Craneware Group

The Craneware Group (AIM: CRW.L) is the market leader in healthcare financial and operational performance solutions, providing software and services that optimize financial outcomes for healthcare organizations. Through the Trisus platform, The Craneware Group partners with more than 2,000 hospitals and health systems and nearly 10,000 clinics and retail pharmacies, supporting more than $500 billion in healthcare spend and over 150 million patient encounters annually.

By combining deep healthcare expertise with advanced technology, The Craneware Group enables healthcare organizations to achieve financial sustainability, operational efficiency, and compliance in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

SOURCE The Craneware Group