The Craneware Group Named 2026 Best in KLAS® for Trisus® Chargemaster

Customer-validated recognition marks the company's 15th Best in KLAS award and underscores sustained platform execution.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, today announced that its Trisus® Chargemaster solution has been named 2026 Best in KLAS® for Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management. This marks the 15th time The Craneware Group's chargemaster solution has received this top honor, reflecting sustained customer trust, measurable outcomes, and the company's role as a long-term partner to healthcare organizations navigating increasing financial and operational complexity.

Customer-Validated Performance Recognized by KLAS

This recognition comes as healthcare leaders face mounting pressure to protect revenue, ensure compliance, and make faster, more confident decisions. As customers look for the right partner to deliver meaningful outcomes right now, The Craneware Group continues to expand the Trisus platform — its cloud-based, Microsoft Azure-powered data ecosystem that delivers connected intelligence across revenue integrity, cost analytics, pharmacy operations, 340B, and labor productivity.

Platform Execution That Extends Beyond Chargemaster

The Trisus® Platform integrates clinical, financial, and operational data in near real time, enabling teams across the enterprise to act with clarity and confidence. Trisus® Chargemaster plays a foundational role by delivering proactive charge governance, audit support, and actionable compliance insights that inform broader revenue cycle and financial performance strategies.

The Trisus® Platform supports healthcare organizations across key operational domains, including:

Revenue integrity and pricing governance

Cost and financial analytics

Labor productivity and workforce efficiency

Pharmacy operations and 340B program management

"This KLAS distinction reflects the deep trust our customers place in us as a long-term partner, reinforcing our mission to empower healthcare organizations with clarity, confidence, and meaningful results as they navigate an evolving financial landscape together," said Keith Neilson, CEO, The Craneware Group.

"What this recognition reflects most clearly is the value our customers experience every day," said Lidia Rodriguez-Hupp, Chief Customer Officer, The Craneware Group. "Healthcare teams rely on Trisus Chargemaster to bring consistency, transparency, and confidence to some of their most complex financial processes. It provides a trusted foundation for smarter, more connected decision-making over time."

What's Next

The Craneware Group's solutions are trusted by more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems across the United States and are built on Microsoft Azure. In 2025, Trisus Chargemaster became one of the first healthcare technologies to achieve Microsoft AI for Healthcare certification, reinforcing its position as an enterprise-ready, governed foundation for intelligent transformation.

Building on this momentum, The Craneware Group will share additional platform innovations and strategic direction at HIMSS26, highlighting how the Trisus Platform continues to connect data, guide action, and deliver outcomes, when healthcare organizations need it most.

The Craneware Group has earned Best in KLAS® awards in 2026–2023 and 2018–2006. The full 2026 report is available at: 2026 Best In KLAS Awards – Software and Services

**About The Craneware Group **The Craneware Group (AIM: CRW.L) is a healthcare technology company that partners with healthcare providers across the United States to improve financial and operational performance across the value cycle. Through its Trisus® Platform, The Craneware Group delivers enterprise solutions that support revenue integrity, pricing intelligence, decision support, labor productivity, pharmacy operations, and 340B program management. Trusted by more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems, The Craneware Group offers technology that is HITRUST and SOC 2 Type II certified, and fully built on Microsoft Azure. Learn more at www.thecranewaregroup.com .

**About KLAS **KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

