The Craneware Group Reinforces Financial Performance, Leadership, and AI Innovation at HIMSS26

Recognized with a 15th Best in KLAS® Award, Craneware Showcases AI-Embedded Financial Performance and Workforce Productivity Innovation

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group will showcase sustained enterprise financial performance leadership at HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, highlighted by its 15th Best in KLAS® recognition for Trisus Chargemaster and expanded AI capabilities embedded across the Trisus® platform.

As health systems navigate ongoing margin pressure and regulatory complexity, The Craneware Group continues to invest in scalable, cloud-based solutions designed to protect revenue integrity and strengthen operational performance.

26 Years of Customer-Validated Market Leadership

At HIMSS26, The Craneware Group will formally accept its 15th Best in KLAS® award in the chargemaster category. The recognition reflects more than a decade of customer-validated performance in pricing accuracy, compliance alignment, and revenue protection.

"Health systems are navigating sustained financial complexity," said Abhilesh Gandhi, CTO of The Craneware Group. "Our commitment is to deliver disciplined, measurable performance — not episodic innovation. By combining deep healthcare expertise with advanced, explainable AI embedded across the Trisus platform, we provide real-time visibility into revenue compliance, labor productivity, and reimbursement intelligence — enabling stronger operational control and financial integrity."

Expanding AI Within Core Financial Workflows

At HIMSS26, The Craneware Group will demonstrate expanded AI-enabled functionality through Trisus Assist, built on Microsoft Azure infrastructure.

The company is embedding explainable AI directly into production, financial, and operational workflows. Capabilities include revenue compliance, labor productivity prediction and insight, and reimbursement intelligence — all designed to accelerate decision-making while maintaining governance and oversight.

Protecting Revenue During PAS Transitions

The Craneware Group will also lead a HIMSS26 session focused on remaining revenue neutral during Patient Accounting System (PAS) transitions.

PAS conversions can introduce material risk to revenue continuity without disciplined data integrity and performance oversight. The session will examine strategies to preserve margin stability and reduce disruption during enterprise system migrations.

Session details:

Preparing Your Mid-Revenue Cycle from Conversion to Optimization

March 12, 2026, 11:15a Level 5 | Palazzo C

Advancing Workforce Productivity in Collaboration with Microsoft

For the second consecutive year, The Craneware Group has been invited to present at the Microsoft booth theater at HIMSS, addressing labor productivity modernization in healthcare.

The session will explore how AI-enabled operational insight and trusted data infrastructure can help health systems manage workforce pressures while maintaining financial discipline.

This ongoing collaboration reflects continued alignment between the Trisus platform and Microsoft Azure infrastructure in supporting scalable healthcare enterprise performance solutions.

Visit The Craneware Group at HIMSS26

HIMSS attendees are invited to visit Booth #4101 to:

See live demonstrations of Trisus Assist

Explore AI-enabled financial performance capabilities

Learn strategies for protecting revenue during PAS transitions

To schedule a meeting, visit: HIMSS26 | The Craneware Group

About The Craneware Group

The Craneware Group delivers enterprise financial performance solutions that fortify compliance, preserve revenue integrity, and accelerate data-driven decision-making. The Trisus® platform integrates cloud infrastructure and advanced analytics to equip healthcare providers to navigate regulatory complexity and elevate operational performance. Visit www.thecranewaregroup.com to learn more.

